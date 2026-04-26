Sporty Spice Reveals Secrets to Her Incredible Physique and Embraces Strength at 52

Mel C, the iconic Sporty Spice, shares her fitness routine and discusses her journey to body acceptance, revealing how she maintains her muscular physique and prioritizes mental and physical health.

Melanie Chisholm, famously known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the iconic group the Spice Girls , has revealed the dedication and discipline behind her remarkably fit and muscular physique.

At 52, she continues to defy expectations, maintaining a body that reflects years of commitment to health and fitness. Her recent appearance on the cover of her upcoming album, 'Sweat', sparked widespread admiration, showcasing a toned and powerful physique more akin to an athlete than a pop star. In a recent interview, Mel C detailed her rigorous training regime, which includes three weekly weightlifting sessions complemented by cardio, such as spin classes or Peloton workouts.

She also incorporates weekly runs, adjusting the distance to accommodate age-related joint concerns. Mel C emphasizes that fitness is not merely a hobby but an integral part of her identity. While she has consistently prioritized her well-being, she acknowledges that not all her Spice Girls bandmates shared the same enthusiasm for exercise throughout their careers. She fondly recalls partnering with Geri Horner during the group's peak, while others developed an appreciation for fitness later in life.

Despite a demanding schedule that often involves touring, Mel C remains steadfast in her commitment, bringing resistance bands and a skipping rope on the road to maintain her routine. She even incorporates a pre-performance workout, consisting of stretching and light weightlifting, as a ritual to energize and focus before taking the stage.

However, she clarifies that the intense preparation for the 'Sweat' album cover – a fortnight of focused macro tracking and two daily training sessions – was an exceptional effort, not representative of her everyday lifestyle. Mel C’s journey with body image has been a candid one. She openly discusses the pressures faced during her time in the Spice Girls, where the emphasis was on achieving a very slim physique, and the anxieties surrounding the possibility of appearing 'bulky'.

She reveals her past struggles with restrictive eating, disordered eating, and an obsessive focus on exercise as a means of control, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of clinical depression and disordered eating. However, she now embraces her strength and feels empowered by her physique, viewing her fifties as a liberating milestone. She celebrates the growing recognition of the benefits of strength training for both physical and mental well-being, emphasizing its ability to foster a sense of confidence and resilience.

Mel C’s story is a testament to the power of self-acceptance, dedication, and the importance of prioritizing health at every stage of life





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