Spotify's New App Icon Divides Opinions, Users React

Spotify's new app icon, a green disco ball version of its iconic emblem, has sparked mixed reactions from users. Some find it camp and fun, while others criticize its design and lighting.

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To mark its 20th anniversary, Spotify has kick-started 20 days of user data drops, from the most-streamed song of all time to the ultimate breakup banger. Alongside this retrospective campaign, the music streaming service has unveiled a new app icon, but not everyone is feeling the celebratory vibes. The new Spotify app icon sees the iconic emblem transformed into a green disco ball.

Despite its lighthearted design, the new logo was surprisingly divisive, with some users finding it ugly but liking it, while others were less complimentary. The lighting doesn't make any sense to me and ruins what could've been a decent temporary icon





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Spotify App Icon Disco Ball Anniversary User Data Drops

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