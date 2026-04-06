Springtime Wellness: Experts Share Top Tips for a Healthier Season

As spring arrives, experts share their top wellness tips, from exercise routines and diet adjustments to skincare and mindful adaptation to the season's changes. Learn how to refresh your health habits and thrive during springtime, focusing on nutrition, exercise, and aligning with natural rhythms.

Spring signifies a season of rebirth, making it an opportune time to reinvigorate health practices. With Easter celebrations concluded and nature in full bloom, focusing on wellness becomes especially pertinent. Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson, author of The Low Appetite Cookbook, highlights the biological shifts that accompany the changing season: 'Our biology shifts too. Increasing daylight helps reset the body’s internal clock, influencing sleep, hormones, digestion and energy levels.

' To provide actionable advice, the Express consulted with a panel of experts, gleaning insights on practical routines, nutritional strategies, and exercise approaches for optimal well-being during springtime. Dr. Jack Mosley, a proponent of the spring reset, advocates for incorporating physical activity into the daily commute: 'When the days get warmer and longer, I cycle to work every day, rather than sit in the car for 30 minutes. That half hour means I can make the most of that early morning sun exposure, to get my circadian rhythms going, which boosts my energy for the day ahead. I swap any last remnants of regular winter snacks and replace them with nuts, packed with fibre, healthy fats and protein.' He further explains the benefits of occasional fasting days, inspired by his father's methods, as a means to reset and manage weight. Dermatologist Dr. Eva Melegh prioritizes skincare adjustments, particularly the consistent use of mineral SPF: 'The one skincare change I always make in early spring is to use a mineral SPF every day. I suffer from rosacea, and strong sunlight is the main trigger for flare ups.' She recommends mineral sunscreens, especially those containing zinc oxide, for their physical barrier properties and reduced likelihood of triggering skin reactions. Dr. Jenna Macciochi champions increased exposure to morning light, preferably outdoors and barefoot on grass: 'In spring, I deliberately increase my outdoor light exposure within the first hour of waking – ideally barefoot on grass if possible.' She emphasizes the role of light in regulating circadian rhythms and bolstering immune function, suggesting it helps to recalibrate the body's natural processes. Popular GP Dr. Hilary Jones, known for his television appearances, emphasizes the rejuvenating power of the outdoors: 'In spring I look to the sun. So, instead of the stuffy confines of the gym, I’m out there in the fields and forests, walking, running, or on my bike. The fresh air is like respiratory champagne, the sound bath of the bees and the birds, and the crisp crackle of dry twigs under my feet is my nature’s valium. I eat less beige stodge and more colourful salads, less dark chocolate and more bright fresh fruit.' He underlines the energizing and mood-boosting effects of spending time in nature. Furthermore, Anna Mathur emphasizes adapting to the light, shifting exercise routines to align with the changing daylight hours: 'Every winter I try to force early morning workouts in the dark and every year it feels gruelling. So I stopped fighting it. In darker months, I exercise later in the day which can be a juggle with work and three kids! When spring arrives and mornings get lighter, I’m naturally back to moving first thing.' This approach reduces the reliance on willpower and supports the natural regulation of circadian rhythms. \Rob Hobson, the registered nutritionist, recommends focusing on a single, positive habit during spring. This approach underscores the importance of incremental changes and sustainable lifestyle modifications for long-term health benefits. By embracing seasonal shifts and tailoring health practices accordingly, individuals can enhance their overall well-being and thrive during the spring season. The collective advice of these experts offers a holistic perspective, encompassing nutrition, exercise, skincare, and mindful adaptation to the rhythms of nature.\ The experts' counsel covers a diverse array of approaches. Incorporating outdoor light exposure, as advocated by Dr. Macciochi and Dr. Jones, supports the body's natural rhythms. Dr. Mosley's advice concerning dietary changes like the incorporation of nuts for the spring season contributes to the importance of adapting dietary choices to the seasonal availability and one's body needs. The practice of focusing on a single positive habit during spring, as suggested by Rob Hobson, advocates for simplicity and sustainability in improving one's wellness. Dr. Melegh's emphasis on mineral SPF highlights the importance of skincare protection during the season of increased sun exposure. These tailored strategies support the body's natural adjustments and encourage healthier living. It provides a roadmap for individuals seeking to harmonize their well-being with the transformative energy of spring. These methods highlight the adaptability of individuals to environmental change and the significance of personalized health management





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