Sprint Qualifying Update and Other Racing News

Alonso's lock-up, Hamilton's momentum, Russell's spray-up, Verstappen's purple first sector, Norris's tenth spot compared to Russell, potential delay in qualifying, and remarks about Max Verstappen's future and the state of the silly season.

Alonso 's gone head-first at Turn 3 due to a lock-up, but will not take part in sprint qualifying (SQ2) if the session isn't restarted. Hamilton 's finding momentum and has the best time so far during the practice session.

Russell looks quick but locks up at Turn 13-14. Verstappen has a purple first sector but the second isn't great. Hamilton faces traffic in certain areas, while Norris is a tenth behind Russell. Other matters include comments on Max Verstappen's future, the state of the silly season and a potential delay in qualifying.

Liam Lawson and Alex Albon will not take part in sprint qualifying. McLaren makes a 60th anniversary celebration and discusses strategy





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Formula 1 F1 Alonso Hamilton Russell Verstappen Norris Sprint Qualifying Potential Delay In Qualifying Remarks About Max Verstappen's Future And The Mclaren's 60Th Anniversary Celebration

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