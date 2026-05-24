Spurs Fans Criticise Final Matchday Programme After Years of Daniel Levy's 'Chairman's Message'

The final matchday programme of the season for Tottenham has been heavily criticized by fans, with many describing it as 'unacceptable' and 'spineless.' The programme lacks any message from the club's leadership team, including Daniel Levy, who stepped down as executive chairman in September.

Those behind the scenes at Tottenham are being heavily criticised for the club's final matchday programme of the season, with fans describing it as 'unacceptable' and 'spineless.

' It has been a campaign to forget for the North London club, who came into Sunday afternoon's final game of the season against Everton sitting in 17th place, just two points above West Ham. Naturally, there is a bitter taste in the mouth of many Tottenham supporters and things didn't improve ahead of kick-off, with journalist 'Feels strange to not see a Daniel Levy 'Chairman's message' in the final programme of the season after so many years of them,' he wrote on X. 'No message from anyone at the top in there today, other than Roberto De Zerbi's column.

'One wrote: 'Just unacceptable. Where's the accountability?

' while another said: 'Bunch of spineless cowards. They don't give a damn, clear as day.

' A third commented: 'A sad indictment of our club’s leadership team. It’s far easier to hide than actually face the music,' and a fourth wrote: 'Not a single executive even offered thanks. No one from the Lewis Family, Vinai, or Lange. Abandonment in every respect.

' A fifth added: 'That’s disgusting. For all of Levy’s faults, and - let’s be honest - there were many, he’d always have some sort of rallying cry, no matter if we thought he was full of cr*p. This lot? Relying upon Spurs not going down, so that they can save their response until next season.





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Tottenham Matchday Programme Criticism Daniel Levy Leadership Team

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