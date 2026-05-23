Spurs manager Hoddle urges urgent managerial and recruitment changes to survive Premier League drop

Spurs manager Hoddle questions the long-term sustainability of the club's strategies in light of their current predicament, urging recruitment and decision-making changes to help them stay in the league.

The current predicament of Premier League club Spurs has led manager Hoddle to question the long-term sustainability of their strategies. He believes that in a business setting, the situation would be considered catastrophic, with a new CEO or board being brought in.

Hoddle offers insights into the need for urgent managerial and recruitment changes to help the club maintain its position in the league. He emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the football club and investing in the right squad with a keen eye on quality rather than excessive spending





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Football Spurs Premier League Hoddle Recruitment Decision-Making Investment Investment In The Right Squad Quality Brainstorming Getting A New CEO Or Board

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