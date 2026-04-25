Spurs Secure Vital Win in Relegation Battle, But Challenges Remain

Tottenham Hotspur earn a crucial 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but West Ham's win keeps the relegation fight alive. Injuries and a tough remaining schedule pose significant challenges.

Molineux Stadium witnessed a dramatic encounter as Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers , a result that significantly alters their Premier League relegation battle .

The win, Spurs’ first in the league in 2026, was hard-fought and secured by a late goal from Joao Palhinha in the 82nd minute following a chaotic corner. The match was also punctuated by a stunning save from Antonin Kinsky, denying Joao Gomes’ late free-kick which could have snatched a draw for Wolves.

However, the joy was tempered by West Ham United’s concurrent win against Everton, maintaining a precarious two-point gap between the two relegation-threatened teams. The game itself was a tale of struggle for Tottenham. They appeared devoid of creative inspiration, particularly in midfield where the trio of Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, and Yves Bissouma failed to spark any attacking fluency.

Adding to their woes were injuries to key players Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons, the latter suffering a potentially serious ACL injury that casts a shadow over his World Cup prospects. Spurs’ attacking attempts were largely ineffective, exemplified by a wayward volley from Pedro Porro that highlighted the difference in technique between him and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The winning goal, therefore, was a product of sheer determination and a willingness to ‘put it in the mixer’ – a messy scramble in the box that ultimately saw Palhinha force the ball home. This victory, while not aesthetically pleasing, represents a crucial lifeline in their fight for survival. The context of this win is critical. Earlier in the day, Wolves fans were gleefully anticipating Spurs’ descent into the Championship, chanting taunts about their impending relegation.

However, Palhinha’s goal flipped the script, at least temporarily. Despite the positive result, Tottenham’s remaining schedule presents a formidable challenge. They face Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea, and Everton – none of whom are as comfortably positioned as the already-relegated Wolves. The injuries to Solanke and, potentially, Simons further complicate matters, depriving the team of key attacking options.

The traditional ‘40-point mark’ for Premier League safety is looking increasingly difficult to reach, especially considering West Ham’s current tally of 36 points to Spurs’ 34. The historical precedent of West Ham’s 42-point relegation in 2003 looms large, suggesting that a higher total might be necessary this season.

The psychological impact of being the team everyone wants to defeat should Spurs be relegated is also a significant concern, as they would face relentless opposition from every Championship club eager to contribute to their continued downfall. With four games remaining, Tottenham’s fate is largely out of their hands, but this gritty win demonstrates a willingness to fight and a return to fundamental principles that could prove vital in their survival bid





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Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers Relegation Battle Joao Palhinha

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