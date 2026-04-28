Sri Lankan Hotel Migrant on Trial for Abduction and Rape of Teenager

A 21-year-old man residing in a hotel housing asylum seekers is accused of kidnapping, raping, and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The trial at Isleworth Crown Court details allegations of grooming, abuse, and a planned escape to mainland Europe.

A 21-year-old Sri Lankan man, Yashin Himasara, is standing trial at Isleworth Crown Court accused of a series of horrific crimes against a 15-year-old girl.

The prosecution alleges that Himasara, who was residing in a hotel used to house asylum seekers – the three-star St Giles Hotel in Feltham, west London – systematically groomed the teenager over a period of days and weeks leading up to November 2, 2025. The charges against him include kidnapping, rape, assault by penetration, assault by beating, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of intentional strangulation.

The court heard that Himasara allegedly engaged in a pattern of behaviour towards the girl, alternating between charming and seductive advances and threatening and violent actions, a tactic the prosecution argues constituted grooming. The harrowing details of the case were presented to the court by prosecutor Oliver Wellings.

He described how the girl was discovered in a deeply distressed state on the floor of a toilet at a service station in Medway, Kent, on November 2, 2025, by a concerned member of the public. The witness immediately alerted authorities, expressing worry over the girl’s condition. In subsequent interviews with police, the victim recounted a disturbing sequence of events.

She detailed how she had met Himasara at the hotel where she was staying and how his behaviour had gradually escalated from seemingly harmless interactions to increasingly coercive and abusive acts. The prosecution claims that Himasara subjected the girl to sexual abuse, culminating in oral rape, before forcibly removing her from the hotel. It is alleged that he intended to transport her to mainland Europe, specifically the Netherlands, with the intention of marrying her.

However, his plan was thwarted when the girl was found by the public and the police were alerted. The court was shown footage of the victim’s police interview, where she revealed Himasara’s promises of a life together in the Netherlands, a false narrative used to manipulate and control her. The timeline of the alleged offences reveals a disturbing escalation of abuse. The prosecution stated that on October 25, Himasara had already engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the girl.

This was followed by a more brutal assault on October 31, where he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her in his hotel room, and also strangled her. Further evidence presented to the court included accounts from members of the public who witnessed Himasara physically assaulting the girl at the service station on November 2. Following the victim’s report to the police, Himasara was arrested on November 5. He has consistently denied all charges.

The trial is ongoing, with the prosecution presenting its case and attempting to demonstrate Himasara’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A Sinhala interpreter is assisting Himasara throughout the proceedings. The case raises serious questions about the safety and vulnerability of young people, particularly those potentially at risk of exploitation, and the responsibilities of institutions housing asylum seekers to ensure the well-being of all residents.

The outcome of the trial will have significant implications for both the victim and the wider community





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Rape Kidnapping Sexual Assault Grooming Asylum Seeker

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