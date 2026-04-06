St Andrew's Hospice Announces Date for 2026 Ladies Lunch

St Andrew's Hospice in North Lanarkshire has announced the date for its 2026 Ladies Lunch, a popular fundraising event. The event will take place on April 19th at Dalziel Park Hotel and Golf Club in Motherwell. Tickets are £50 each and are now on sale.

St Andrew's Hospice has officially announced the date for its highly anticipated 2026 Ladies Lunch . This beloved fundraising event is scheduled to take place on April 19th at the prestigious Dalziel Park Hotel and Golf Club, located in Motherwell . The event will commence at 12:30 PM, promising an afternoon of fun, food, and fundraising for a worthy cause.

Tickets are currently on sale, priced at £50 each, offering attendees a fantastic value for a day filled with entertainment and the opportunity to support the vital work of the hospice. The Ladies Lunch has become a staple in the North Lanarkshire social calendar, drawing hundreds of attendees each year and generating significant funds for the hospice’s crucial services. The organizers are expecting a large turnout, urging interested individuals to secure their tickets promptly to avoid disappointment. The event promises to be a memorable occasion, providing guests with a delightful experience while contributing to the wellbeing of patients and their families. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with exciting new additions to the program, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees. The success of the Ladies Lunch hinges on the generosity of the community, and the hospice is deeply grateful for the unwavering support it receives year after year.\The event will be hosted by the incredibly talented Coatbridge entertainer Edward Reid, who is known for his engaging personality and ability to create a lively and entertaining atmosphere. His presence is guaranteed to add an extra layer of enjoyment to the occasion, ensuring that guests have a truly memorable time. The event is generously sponsored by The Ellen Kane Trust, whose support is instrumental in making the Ladies Lunch a success. Their commitment to supporting local charities is highly commendable and greatly appreciated by St Andrew's Hospice. A spokesperson from the hospice expressed their excitement for the upcoming event, stating that attendees can look forward to a beautiful three-course lunch, the chance to win amazing prizes in a raffle, and the opportunity to hit the dancefloor with friends and loved ones. The spokesperson also highlighted the inclusion of shopping stalls, allowing guests to browse and purchase a variety of items. This addition provides an extra element of interest and excitement to the event, offering attendees the chance to find unique gifts or treats for themselves. The focus of the Ladies Lunch remains firmly on raising funds to support the hospice's essential services, which provide care and support to patients and their families. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of community involvement in ensuring the continued success of the hospice's work. The hospice relies heavily on fundraising events like the Ladies Lunch to generate the necessary income to deliver its vital services.\To secure a place at the 2026 Ladies Lunch, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Angela McParland. She can be reached by calling 01236 772041 or by emailing angela.mcparland@standrews.scot.nhs.uk. The contact information is readily available for ease of booking. Funds raised from the event will directly benefit the North Lanarkshire charity's ongoing work, which encompasses providing compassionate care to patients, along with support for their families and caregivers. The hospice’s dedicated team works tirelessly to create a comfortable and supportive environment for those in need, and the funds raised from events like the Ladies Lunch are crucial in maintaining and expanding these essential services. The hospice provides a wide range of services, including palliative care, symptom management, emotional support, and bereavement counselling. The focus of the hospice is providing holistic care that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and their families. The organization's commitment to excellence and compassionate care has made it a pillar of the community, offering invaluable support to those facing difficult circumstances. Don't miss the opportunity to join in the fun while supporting a worthy cause. Secure your tickets and look forward to a fantastic day at the 2026 Ladies Lunch! For the latest news from around Lanarkshire, sign up for newsletters or download the Lanarkshire Live app for free





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St Andrew's Hospice Ladies Lunch Fundraising Motherwell Charity Event

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