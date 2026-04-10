St Lawrence College, a Historic Private School, Closes Due to VAT and Financial Pressures

St Lawrence College, a prestigious private school in Ramsgate, Kent, is closing down after facing significant financial pressures, including the impact of Labour's VAT on school fees and rising operating costs. The school, which has served the community for over a century, has been forced to shut down, impacting staff and students alike. The closure highlights the challenges facing independent schools in the current economic climate, compounded by policy changes.

St Lawrence College , a prestigious independent day and boarding school in Ramsgate, Kent, with a history dating back to 1879, has announced its closure, a casualty of mounting financial pressures exacerbated by the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on private school fees by the Labour Party. The school, which had a capacity for 500 students, including approximately 175 boarders, faced dwindling pupil numbers in recent years, making it increasingly difficult to sustain operations.

The sudden closure, announced after the school went into administration on Wednesday, has resulted in the loss of 166 staff positions. While the majority of students have been displaced, provisions have been made to allow students in Years 11 and 13 to complete their GCSEs, BTECs, and A-levels, with a skeleton staff of 44 teachers and support workers remaining to oversee these final examinations. The school's management cited several contributing factors, including the planned imposition of VAT on school fees, rising operating costs, and the cancellation of a proposed merger, all of which ultimately proved fatal to the school's viability.\The school's financial challenges were intensified by the Labour Party's decision to remove the tax exemptions that private schools had previously enjoyed. Until last year, private schools were exempt from the 20 percent VAT levy and benefited from an 80 percent business rates relief, a privilege afforded to them due to their charitable status. However, in her Autumn 2024 Budget, Rachel Reeves, representing the Labour Party, announced the end of both these benefits, slated to take effect from 2025. This fiscal shift, combined with other economic pressures, put significant strain on the school's finances. Despite desperate efforts to secure the school's future, including a comprehensive strategic review and discussions with potential partners and acquirers, no viable solution could be found. The failure to secure the school's long-term sustainability underscores the complex challenges facing private education institutions in the current economic climate, particularly as they grapple with evolving tax regulations and the impact on their ability to operate effectively and competitively. The planned merger with Dover College, intended as a lifeline, was ultimately thwarted by strong opposition from parents, who voiced concerns about the lack of consultation and the potential impact on their children's education. This further complicated the school's situation, leaving administrators with limited options to salvage the institution.\Following the school's declaration of administration, specialists from the business advisory firm FRP were brought in to manage the process. The college is actively cooperating with other local schools and the local authority to assist families in securing alternative placements for their children. Moreover, the administrators are supporting the former staff members with their claims to the Redundancy Payments Service. Graham Carter, the Chairman of the Governors, expressed profound sadness over the closure, emphasizing the school's long-standing role in the Ramsgate community and the dedication of its staff. He highlighted the extensive efforts undertaken to explore every possible avenue to preserve the school's future, while underlining the current focus is on assisting examination-year students, supporting families in finding new schools, and ensuring staff receive the necessary support. Lord Craig Mackinlay, the former MP for South Thanet, characterized the closure as a tragedy and attributed it to the Labour Party's policies on VAT and business rates in education. The failed merger plan, which would have seen St Lawrence's site close and a new school become part of the Repton Family of Schools, was met with significant resistance from parents, and ultimately collapsed due to their concerns regarding the lack of a proper consultation process. The closure of St Lawrence College serves as a stark example of the evolving landscape of private education, facing pressures from governmental policies, economic changes, and the shifting dynamics of the community it served





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Historic St Lawrence College in Ramsgate to Close Due to Financial Pressures and Labour's VAT RaidSt Lawrence College, a prominent independent school in Ramsgate, Kent, is shutting down after facing financial difficulties and the Labour Party's upcoming VAT on school fees. This decision, impacting 166 staff and numerous students, follows failed merger attempts and declining enrollment, highlighting the challenges faced by private education institutions in the UK.

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