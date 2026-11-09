St Leo's Teacher Richard Harman Charged With Child Abuse

Richard Harman, a teacher at St Leo's Catholic College in Wahroonga, faces multiple charges for secretly filming female students and possessing child abuse material.

Richard Harman, a sixty-one-year-old teacher at St Leo's Catholic College, has been charged with serious criminal offenses following an investigation into the alleged secret recording of female students. The former educator at the prominent private school in Wahroonga was taken into custody by New South Wales police officers after evidence of child abuse material was discovered on his electronic devices.

Arrest And Criminal Charges Details

Police executed the arrest on a Thursday after visiting Harman's residence in Hornsby to speak with him regarding reports that devices at the property contained illegal content. Following this initial police contact, he was transported to a hospital for a medical assessment. Upon his discharge from the medical facility, he was immediately taken to Hornsby Police Station where officers formally charged him.

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The specific charges brought against Richard Harman include five counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent. Additionally, he faces one count of producing child abuse material and one count of possessing child abuse material. The allegations stem from footage allegedly captured on school grounds and in public places, including covert filming of females within the school environment.

School Response And Employment Status

Catholic Schools Broken Bay, the organization that oversees Catholic education in the Sydney North Shore region, confirmed that Richard Harman's employment at St Leo's Catholic College was terminated effective Thursday. A statement from the organization indicated that the staff member was not present at the school at the time of his arrest, ensuring no immediate contact with students occurred during the incident.

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The organization emphasized that their protocols were followed strictly and that their primary concern remains the safety and wellbeing of the student body. Staff members, parents, and students at the institution have been briefed on the situation and offered support services to assist them during this distressing period. The school described itself as located in the leafy suburb of Wahroonga and charges annual tuition fees of up to $8,700 per student.

Employment History And School Background

Richard Harman had been working at St Leo's Catholic College since January 2024, starting his role as a Technological and Applied Studies teacher. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred during that same calendar year. His professional history includes previous positions at independent institutions, specifically the Anglican school Barker College in Hornsby and Trinity Grammar School.

He was last listed on the school's Term Three newsletter, where he had provided a book recommendation to both staff and students. This appearance in official communications occurred shortly before his arrest. The school previously garnered media attention in March due to a policy notifying parents every time a child used the bathroom to protect new facilities, though it is understood Harman's alleged offending predated that specific trial.

Legal Proceedings And Court Dates

A judge has refused bail for Richard Harman, meaning he will remain in custody until his next legal appearance. He is scheduled to appear at Hornsby Local Court on November 18 to face the charges detailed by the prosecution. The case involves a complex investigation into digital evidence, including analysis of a USB device that allegedly contained the covertly filmed footage.

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The alleged offending involves recordings of students captured on the grounds of St Leo's Catholic College. Police analysis indicated that the electronic devices contained not only intimate images but also child abuse material. The investigation highlights the severe legal consequences for educators who breach trust and commit such crimes within educational institutions.