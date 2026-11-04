St Lucie County Schools Apologizes After Students Trapped in Floods

St Lucie County Schools Superintendent Dr Jon Prince apologizes after students faced waist-deep floods, highlighting the danger of keeping schools open during historic storms.

Parents expressed horror and outrage in Florida after their children were forced to navigate waist-deep floodwaters while disembarking from school buses during historic storms. Shocking video footage from Port St Lucie captured young students battling rising waters as torrential rainfall, classified as a 'one-in-1,000-year' event, submerged roads and left vehicles partially underwater. One clip showed a 17-year-old girl trudging through the floodwaters toward her driveway while lightning flashed overhead, a scene her parents described as the worst flooding they had witnessed in years. In another terrifying sequence, a young boy was seen wading across a flooded street before reaching an even deeper stretch beside a truck floating in the road, with water rising above his chest.

Historic Storms Trap Students in Floodwaters

The core mechanism of this crisis involved St Lucie County Schools officials choosing to keep educational institutions open despite mounting evidence of extreme danger. Record-breaking rainfall battered the Sunshine State, creating conditions described as 'extremely dangerous and life-threatening' by emergency responders. Two people, 34-year-old Joshua Bennett and 78-year-old Archie Richards, were killed during the storm, one of them in a vehicle, according to ABC News. Hundreds of others across the state had also been rescued by emergency crews. However, in Port St Lucie, located about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach, school doors remained open, defying hundreds of warnings urging officials to keep students home.

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Superintendent Apologizes for Misjudged Conditions

Facing mounting backlash from furious parents over the decision to keep schools open, St Lucie County Schools Superintendent Dr Jon Prince issued a public apology on Monday. He admitted that the district failed to anticipate the severity of the situation, noting that he personally had to retrieve his own daughter after her car became stranded. 'When the day started, I can tell you, when I kissed my wife, who's a teacher, goodbye and sent my daughter, who's one of our public school students, to school, I would have never anticipated that I would have to go pick up my daughter and get her home because her car was stranded,' Prince said. He added, 'We didn't anticipate anything like what transpired,' acknowledging the profound stress caused to families and issuing a sincere apology for the ordeal.

Parents and Staff Warned District of Danger

Stakeholder positions reveal a stark disconnect between community warnings and administrative decisions. Mother Sandy Hernando wrote on Facebook that the crisis began before the flooding escalated, stating, 'We knew what was coming. Flood watches and warnings were being issued. The ground was already saturated. Parents were posting about dangerous conditions and begging the district not to open schools Monday morning.' She emphasized that parents repeatedly warned officials that putting school buses, teachers, staff, teenage drivers, and thousands of children on flooded roads was dangerous. An anonymous teacher echoed these sentiments, claiming staff had urged the district to cancel classes but were ignored. 'We asked for school to be cancelled. The district said NO. It is INSANE the amount of danger that the students, staff and parents were put in today,' the teacher wrote.

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Chaos for Families and Stranded Residents

The real-world impact extended beyond the classroom, leaving families stranded and vehicles inoperable for hours. One parent reported on Facebook that roads became impassable, cars were stranded, and school buses were forced to navigate flooded streets. Another anonymous parent noted watching kids with knee-high water getting into buses while parents whose cars were left inoperable on several corners of bus stops struggled to assist. Parents who were able to take their kids to school found they could not make it past a certain point due to flooding. Some children were left stranded in stationary vehicles for hours and did not make it home until as late as 9pm. Others, like Sandy Hernando, described trying to get hundreds of kids home with only an hour notice as an outrageous undertaking that left teachers and staff stranded as well.

Aftermath of Life-Threatening Weather Event

The aftermath of the storm has left a trail of destruction and emotional distress across the region. Residents reported helping school buses through floodwaters while watching children nearly swim through the water after getting off a bus. The situation highlighted significant failures in emergency preparedness and risk assessment by local authorities. As communities begin to recover, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities exposed by such extreme weather events. The district now faces scrutiny over its communication protocols and decision-making processes during crises, with parents demanding greater accountability and transparency in future weather-related emergencies.