St Mirren Capable of Repeating Celtic Cup Triumph, Declares Interim Manager McLeish

Interim manager Craig McLeish is confident St Mirren can defeat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final, drawing on their previous League Cup final victory. He stresses the team's experience and ability to perform in big matches, urging players to be brave and proactive.

Interim manager Craig McLeish has expressed strong confidence in St Mirren 's ability to replicate their past successes against Celtic , particularly in the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final. He highlighted the team's triumph over Celtic in the League Cup final in November under former manager Stephen Robinson, underscoring their proven capability to overcome formidable opponents.

McLeish emphasized that the current squad has the invaluable experience of having competed in a semi-final at Hampden Park and subsequently defeating Celtic in a final, demonstrating their mental fortitude and tactical effectiveness in high-stakes encounters. He reiterated that the core message to his players revolves around this achieved success: they have faced such challenges before, demonstrated their potential, and emerged victorious. While acknowledging St Mirren are not the favorites for this particular match, McLeish firmly believes that in a single-elimination semi-final at Hampden, the team is more than equipped to secure another win. He himself was present at Hampden during the League Cup final, acting as a deputy and relaying observations to Stephen Robinson. McLeish insists his current focus is solely on the immediate task of managing the team from the dugout, rather than how a potential victory might influence his prospects of securing the permanent managerial role. He did, however, note the positive impact of the team's recent performances, stating that St Mirren have undertaken a significant amount of constructive work in a relatively short period. Since taking the helm, the team has secured two victories and two defeats against top contenders Celtic and Rangers, a record that McLeish views as a source of considerable confidence, with many facets of their game performing well. The prospect of facing Celtic in consecutive matches has, according to McLeish, somewhat simplified the planning process. However, he is well aware that Celtic will undoubtedly be analyzing their previous encounters and implementing strategic adjustments. McLeish is keen for his players to exhibit bravery on the pitch, encouraging them to adopt a proactive approach rather than merely defending or relying solely on counter-attacks. He placed significant emphasis on the players themselves, stating that while he provides leadership from the touchline, it is the players on the field who must make critical decisions and execute the game plan. McLeish expressed pride in his role as the leader of the team into such a significant match and the opportunity to share such moments with them. He also mentioned the unfortunate potential absence of goalkeeper Shamal George due to an ankle injury sustained in training, adding a layer of uncertainty to the team's preparations, especially after he was substituted in their recent league defeat at Celtic Park. The team's resilience and past successes against Celtic provide a strong foundation for their confidence as they approach this crucial Scottish Cup semi-final. The experience gained from the League Cup final victory is a potent psychological weapon that McLeish intends to leverage to its fullest. His tactical approach emphasizes proactive play and player autonomy, aiming to foster a fearless and decisive performance from his squad. The team's recent form against the league's top two clubs further bolsters the belief that they can compete at the highest level. McLeish's leadership style appears to be one that empowers his players, recognizing their crucial role in translating strategy into on-field execution. The potential absence of key players like Shamal George presents a challenge, but the interim manager's confidence in the squad's overall capability and their proven ability to perform under pressure remains unwavering. The psychological advantage gained from their previous victory over Celtic cannot be overstated, and McLeish is strategically positioning his team to harness this advantage effectively in their pursuit of a place in the Scottish Cup final





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Scottish Cup St Mirren Celtic Craig Mcleish Semi-Final

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