Stabbing Incident in Belfast Prompts Widespread Condemnation and Arrest

Police officers remain at the scene of a serious stabbing incident on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast. The victim of the knife attack in Belfast suffered significant injuries to his eyes and a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene. A Sudanese man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the brutal assault on Monday night which left the alleged victim with significant injuries to his face, neck and back. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Police officers remain at the scene of a serious stabbing incident on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast . The victim of the knife attack in Belfast suffered significant injuries to his eyes and a kitchen knife was recovered at the scene, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson has said he shares the public’s revulsion at the attack and that the victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries to his eyes and serious slash wound injuries to his back and face. He also made a plea for calm amid reports of protests planned in Northern Ireland tonight over the stabbing, which he described as brutal.

He said there was no information at this stage that the stabbing in Belfast on Monday night was terror related. Commenting on the immigration status of the suspect, Mr Henderson said the PSNI understood he had leave to remain in the UK. He said it was understood the man had entered the UK across the Irish border, having travelled from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

A Sudanese man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the brutal assault on Monday night which left the alleged victim with significant injuries to his face, neck and back, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond.

The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont issued a joint statement in response to the attack. The victim, in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday





LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stabbing Incident Belfast Kinnaird Avenue Northern Ireland Assault Attempted Murder Immigration Status Irish Border Dublin Republic Of Ireland Condemnation Expressions Of Concern Political Spectrum Stormont First Minister Vice President Leader Alliance Party UUP SDLP First Responders Eyewitnesses Members Of The Public Brutality Community Spirit Community Safety Reassurance Support Investigation Motive Brutality Sickening Treatment Victim First Responders Intervention Struggle Struggled Struggled To Save Struggled To Save Another Person Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further Struggled To Save Another Person From Further

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Belfast stabbing: Man in critical condition after attackA man is in critical condition after a stabbing in North Belfast. Police were called to Kinnaird Avenue around 10.30pm. DUP councillor Jordan Doran and others condemned the violence. The attacker was arrested. Politicians express horror and call for justice.

Read more »

Prime Minister condemns stabbing attack in Belfast as 'horrific' and 'abhorrent'The Prime Minister has strongly condemned a violent stabbing attack on a man in Belfast, calling it horrific and abhorrent. A man in his 30s, believed to be Somalian, has been arrested after the incident on Monday night. Graphic video footage shows the attack in the north of the city, with bystanders intervening. Authorities are investigating the motive and reassure the community.

Read more »

North Belfast stabbing: Everything to know as man, 40s, 'critical' in hospitalA man in his 40s suffered injuries to his face, neck and back as he remains in hospital

Read more »