Stacey Solomon admits she can't bring herself to throw away giant photo of her naked husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has confessed she can't face throwing out a giant photo of her naked husband Joe Swash with her on a paddleboard, where he re-enacted Orlando Bloom's infamous nude pose. The former I'm A Celebrity winner said that although she does not want the embarrassing canvas in her home, she can't bring herself to bin it because a fan went to the trouble of taking the picture and sending it to her.

Stacey Solomon has confessed she can't face throwing out a giant photo of her naked husband Joe Swash with her on a paddleboard, where he re-enacted Orlando Bloom 's infamous nude pose.

The former I'm A Celebrity winner said that although she does not want the embarrassing canvas in her home, she can't bring herself to bin it because a fan went to the trouble of taking the picture and sending it to her. Orlando was snapped with his manhood on full display while his then-partner Katy Perry sat by him on the board in her bikini back in 2016.

Now, Stacey has confessed she and Joe recreated the scene together during a trip to Australia, but were shocked when a fan who had photographed them sent them a blown-up photo. Asked if Joe was naked like Bloom, Stacey replied: 'He's fully naked. We were in Australia, and do you remember when Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry took that photo?

'I was like ''Joe, we should take that photo''. So we did and we did our own re-enactment. Stacey Solomon has confessed she can't face throwing out a giant photo of her naked husband Joe Swash with her on a paddleboard, where he re-enacted Orlando Bloom's nude pose. And then a fan blew it up and put a pickle in front of Joe's manhood and sent it to us.

I'm like ''What am I going to do with this?

'' 'It was so lovely and thoughtful of this fan that I thought ''I can't throw it away'' - so I've just kept it for like 10 years. 'I don't want this in my house but I don't know what to do with it. ' Stacey, who stars in the BBC show Sort Your Life Out where people are forced to clear out clutter from their homes, admitted she keeps everything fans send her.

Speaking on the spin-off Sort Your Life Out: Unpacked, Stacey added: 'It's just so lovely that someone would take the time to blow up an inappropriate picture of you and spend their time and money doing that.

'And I think ''I can't just shred it and put it in the bin''. Stacey said she thinks pictures are really personal, adding 'especially giant canvases like (this), adding: 'The thought was there, but I'm not framing it.

' Asked if she'd considered putting it up in her toilet, Stacey replied: 'My lovely blue loo? That's like my sanctuary - I'm not putting Joe's penis up there.

' Orlando was snapped with his manhood on full display while his then-partner Katy Perry sat by him on the board in her bikini back in 2016. Stacey confessed she and Joe recreated the scene together during a trip to Australia, but were shocked when a fan who had photographed them sent them a blown-up photo. Asked if she'd considered putting it up in her toilet, Stacey replied: 'My lovely blue loo?

That's like my sanctuary - I'm not putting Joe's penis up there.

' It comes following reports of troubles between Stacey and Joe's marriage, which the star finally addressed last month, after claims that they were yet to formally register their marriage prompted raised eyebrows. Just hours later, Stacey was photographed wearing her engagement ring but no wedding band, leading to further questions about their relationship. But the star dismissed divorce rumours and insisted she still 'fancies the pants' off Joe, but also confessed there were times she 'couldn't stand him'.

Speaking on Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, she said: 'Who cares if the whole world is like: 'Oh, they're on the brink of divorce'? Being in the public eye I think creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship because half the time what they're saying: 'If we know it's not true, who cares?

' 'Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can't wait to come home to see him'. She went on: 'Sometimes I'm like: 'Get out of my stratosphere - stay away from me.

' I think we're just like any other couple. ' The couple are parents to Rex, seven, Rose, four, and two-year-old Belle, as well as Stacey's older sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13, and Joe's son Harry, 18, from previous relationships. After news broke of them not making their marriage legal, a source told Daily Mail: 'They have six kids. If you look back at when they actually got married, it was just like a whirlwind, baby after baby.

They just haven't got round to it yet.

' It came after filming for their family reality TV show was paused, after tensions at home put the shooting schedule into a tailspin. The Daily Mail revealed the crew were booked back in December to start filming but tensions at Pickle Cottage became increasingly difficult to manage behind the cameras, with an insider revealing 'there have been problems between Stacey and Joe.

' It later resumed with Stacey spotted shooting scenes for Stacey & Joe at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood, a stone's throw from her £1.2million home. The BBC announced last month that it has given season three the green light and will continue to follow the couple's blended family as they go about their day-to-day lives. The popular show follows their lives at Pickle Cottage with their children





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