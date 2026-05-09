Stacey Solomon and Jemma Enjoy Influencer-Packed Getaway to Miami

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma attended a lavish PR trip hosted by Space NK in Miami, lounging by the pool with other celebrities and influencers. Stacey Solomon and Jemma Solomon were among the stars flown across the pond for the event.

Stacey Solomon , her sister Jemma, and several other celebrities attended a lavish PR trip hosted by Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer, in Miami . Stacey turned heads in a yellow swimsuit, while Jemma stunned in a metallic bikini.

Olivia Attwood flaunted her abs in black beachwear, and Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi and Sophie Piper sizzled in their black bikinis. The influencers enjoyed a day by the pool with a DJ, and Stacey Solomon shared some stunning snaps of the trip on Instagram





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stacey Solomon Jemma Solomon Space NK Miami Celebrities Influencers DJ Swimwear Gold Hardware Bikini

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood, Stacey Solomon, and Rochelle Humes Enjoy Lavish Miami Yacht Party Amid Personal ChallengesOlivia Attwood, Stacey Solomon, and Rochelle Humes partied on a glamorous yacht in Miami as part of a luxury PR trip sponsored by Space NK. The event came at a pivotal time for both Olivia and Stacey, who have faced recent personal struggles, including marital issues and public scrutiny.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon Lead Star-Studded Miami Yacht Party for Space NKOlivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon were among the celebrities enjoying a lavish PR trip in Miami, courtesy of luxury beauty brand Space NK. The duo, along with other influencers, documented their extravagant yacht party on social media, showcasing their stylish looks and the opulent amenities provided by the brand.

Read more »

Stacey Solomon declares love as she and Rochelle Humes head on same huge tripThe famous pair have been seen heading on the same huge trip with a well-known brand

Read more »

Stacey Solomon's Miami PR Trip and Marriage SpeculationStacey Solomon, who is married to Joe Swash, attended a lavish PR trip to Miami, sparking rumors about their marriage amid the absence of a wedding band. She shared many glamorous pictures on Instagram, accompanied by her children and sister Jemma.

Read more »