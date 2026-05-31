Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Strengthen Family Bonds at Arsenal's Victory Parade Amid Marriage Rumors

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash joined thousands of fans for Arsenal's Premier League victory parade with their children, showcasing their family unity. The outing followed recent rumors about their marriage, which Stacey publicly dismissed. The couple reflected on personal ties to the team and addressed media speculation about their relationship status.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash demonstrated the strength of their marriage during a family outing to celebrate Arsenal 's Premier League title victory in north London on Sunday.

The couple, alongside their children, joined thousands of fans along a five-mile route to honor the Gunners' championship win, which came shortly after the team's disappointing loss in the Champions League final. Stacey, 36, and Joe, 44, were accompanied by their son Rex, seven, as well as Stacey's eldest sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13.

The family secured a viewing spot near a Space NK store, a choice Stacey praised for providing a sense of safety and calm amidst the crowded streets. She expressed gratitude to the staff for their hospitality and even made a purchase at the shop. The day was marked by joyful moments, including photos of the family together and Rex proudly wearing his Arsenal jersey.

This public celebration offered a stark contrast to recent rumors about marital strain between Stacey and Joe. Reports had surfaced that the couple, though married in a ceremony, had not yet formalized their union legally. This was compounded by sightings of Stacey wearing her engagement ring without a wedding band, fueling speculation. Stacey directly addressed these rumors in a recent podcast interview, firmly dismissing divorce claims.

She candidly described the normal ups and downs of any relationship, saying, Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can't wait to come home to see him. Sometimes I'm like: Get out of my stratosphere - stay away from me. She emphasized that external scrutiny does not affect their bond because they know the truth of their relationship. The Arsenal parade was a poignant family event for Stacey, who reflected on a personal connection to the team.

She shared that her father took her and her siblings to a similar parade 22 years ago, and now she had the chance to share that experience with her own children and her dad. This generational moment was captured in several Instagram posts, showing the family's celebration alongside fans. The couple's blended family includes their three young children-Rex, Rose, four, and Belle, two-as well as Stacey's older sons and Joe's son Harry, 18, from previous relationships.

Despite earlier reports of filming delays for their reality show Stacey & Joe due to tensions at home, production has since resumed, and the BBC has greenlit a third season. The series continues to document the family's daily life at Pickle Cottage, offering an intimate look at their dynamics amidst both public joy and private challenges





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Stacey Solomon Joe Swash Arsenal Premier League Marriage Rumors Family Outing Space NK Victory Parade Blended Family Reality TV Show

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