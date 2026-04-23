Stacey Solomon Filming Without Joe Swash Amid Marriage Rumors

Stacey Solomon resumed filming for her reality show 'Stacey & Joe' with her wedding ring on, but husband Joe Swash was absent from the shoot. The filming comes after reports of tensions and the revelation that their 2022 wedding was not legally binding.

Stacey Solomon returned to work on Wednesday for the filming of her family's reality show, 'Stacey & Joe,' sporting her wedding ring, despite recent speculation surrounding her marriage to Joe Swash .

The filming took place at Scotts Tulip Farm in Brentwood, close to their home, Pickle Cottage. Notably absent from the shoot was Joe Swash, with Stacey instead engaging in a lively conversation with her close friend, Emma Parr, as the cameras rolled. The resumption of filming for the third series follows a period of delay caused by reported tensions within the couple's household.

Sources revealed that the filming schedule, initially booked for December, was disrupted by difficulties behind the scenes, with an insider citing 'problems between Stacey and Joe.

' The couple, who have successfully leveraged their family life into a lucrative brand, have already produced two seasons of their popular reality TV show. The BBC recently confirmed the renewal of the series, promising to continue documenting the daily lives of Stacey, Joe, and their blended family, which includes Rex, Rose, Belle, Zachary, Leighton, and Joe's son Harry. The second season showcased significant family moments, such as baby Belle's first nursery experience, Zachary's 17th birthday, and family skiing lessons.

The upcoming third season is anticipated to feature Joe's project of constructing a fishing lake on their expansive property. However, a reduction in episode count from six to three suggests potential ongoing challenges behind the scenes. This renewal arrives amidst circulating rumors questioning the stability of Stacey and Joe's marriage, prompting Stacey to publicly address and defend their relationship. The couple's 2022 wedding, a celebrated event with family and friends at Pickle Cottage, was revealed to be non-legally binding.

While they initially expressed intentions to formalize their marriage, over three years have passed without them doing so. This revelation has sparked concerns among fans and industry professionals, particularly given Stacey's successful ventures with brands like Asda and Primark, and the significant investment in portraying a seemingly perfect family image.

A source indicated that the couple's busy schedules and large family contributed to the delay in legalizing their marriage, acknowledging that they were always aware their garden wedding lacked legal standing. The news has raised questions about the authenticity of the 'perfect picture' presented to the public and its potential impact on their brand endorsements and television contracts. The situation highlights the complexities of maintaining a public persona while navigating personal challenges





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