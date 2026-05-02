Stacey Solomon Surprises Britain's Got Talent Audience as Guest Judge and Golden Buzzer Advocate

Stacey Solomon made a surprise appearance on Britain's Got Talent, filling in for Simon Cowell and ultimately using her golden buzzer on the Braunstone Community Primary School choir. Ant and Dec also referenced a previous incident with Sinitta.

Britain's Got Talent delivered a delightful surprise for viewers as Stacey Solomon , a familiar face to talent show enthusiasts, took a seat amongst the audience, eagerly anticipating the performance of her golden buzzer act.

This unexpected appearance came about as Solomon stepped in to temporarily fill the role of judge Simon Cowell, who was absent for the initial day of auditions. Solomon's own history with competitive talent shows is well-documented, having reached the third-place position on The X Factor in 2009. Her experience and understanding of the emotional weight of these performances undoubtedly influenced her decision when the Braunstone Community Primary School's choir, reimagined as a vibrant rave party, took the stage.

Captivated by their unique and energetic display, Solomon didn't hesitate to slam the golden buzzer, instantly propelling them forward in the competition. Solomon initially attempted to keep her involvement under wraps, sharing a cryptic message on social media hinting at a last-minute opportunity. She wrote, 'I've last minute been asked to do an absolutely dream job today so Rose and me are going to get ready and head up there because it's something she will love too.

Genuinely so excited to do this and can't believe I've been asked.

' This was followed by a post featuring a photograph of the Britain's Got Talent judges' panel and the stage, with her name prominently displayed in lights, accompanied by the playful caption, 'What in the alternate universe is going on? ' The reveal generated considerable excitement among fans, eager to see Solomon's perspective as a spectator and her support for her chosen act.

The second week of live semi-finals on Saturday, May 2nd, saw Ant and Dec, the show's beloved hosts, playfully acknowledge Solomon's presence. They spotted her in the audience and enthusiastically greeted her, highlighting the special connection between Solomon and the Braunstone Community Primary School choir. She was accompanied by her husband, Joe Swash, and two of her children, creating a heartwarming family atmosphere. Solomon expressed her genuine excitement and anticipation, stating, 'I cannot wait to watch them.

I know they're gonna have the time of their lives out there and that's what this show is all about to me.

' She further emphasized her gratitude for the opportunity, adding, 'I feel so honoured to be here and I've loved every second of it, good luck everyone tonight. ' The audience responded with enthusiastic cheers, welcoming Solomon and Swash back to the studio. The atmosphere was particularly buoyant following a slightly awkward moment during the previous week's I'm a Celebrity South Africa live final, where singer Sinitta dramatically walked out.

Ant and Dec cleverly referenced this incident, injecting a lighthearted tone into the semi-final proceedings. They playfully warned the judges to be on their best behaviour, joking that any missteps would result in a swift exit 'quicker than Sinitta.

' This playful banter underscored the show's ability to balance heartfelt performances with moments of comedic relief, creating an engaging and entertaining experience for both the audience and the participants. The inclusion of Stacey Solomon added an extra layer of warmth and excitement to the already popular talent show, demonstrating its ability to surprise and delight viewers





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