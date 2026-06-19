Staff Defend Actions in Inquest Over Mental Health Ward Death of 20-Year-Old

Healthcare staff at a Nottingham mental health ward defended their actions during the inquest of Rianna Poiana-Lazarec, who died after being found unresponsive. Testimony revealed failures in risk assessments, observation levels, and the provision of items used for self-harm, despite 23 incidents of self-harm in 23 days.

Staff members involved in the care of a young woman who died on a mental health ward have defended their actions during an inquest, which has raised serious concerns about risk assessment s, observation levels , and the provision of items used for self-harm.

Rianna Poiana-Lazarec, 20, died on January 6, 2025, after being found unresponsive in her bedroom at Sherwood Oaks Hospital in Nottingham. The inquest, held before a jury at Nottingham Coroner's Court, heard evidence on June 18 from healthcare assistant Helen Newton, ward manager Abigail Drumm, and clinical team leader Robert Sullivan, all employed by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Ms Newton, who gave evidence via a statement read to the court, was responsible for providing Rianna with the item she used to render herself unconscious on January 4. Rianna, who had been known to mental health services since age 18 and diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), had used the same object to harm herself on previous days. Explaining her decision, Ms Newton stated: "Rianna gave me no cause for any concern; her behaviour was not anything extraordinary.

" On the day of her death, Rianna had taken leave from the ward, was described as "bright in mood" by Ms Newton, and was observed sitting calmly at a table in a communal area with a pen and paper shortly before the fatal incident. The inquest also heard that Rianna had lost expensive cosmetics given by her mother, and staff had to review CCTV footage to locate the makeup.

Additionally, Rianna had used the item for its intended purpose a few hours before the incident, but there was no established procedure for returning such items, nor was it officially recorded when they were provided. Ward manager Abigail Drumm, who oversaw Beech Ward in the months before Rianna's death, gave evidence in person. Questioned by barrister Carl Buckley on behalf of Rianna's family, Ms Drumm acknowledged that risk assessments were often not reviewed or updated after multiple self-harm incidents.

She also addressed why Rianna continued to be given the means to harm herself in the same manner she had been using daily for weeks. Ms Drumm argued that the item was an "everyday object," to which Mr Buckley countered that every object used for self-harm is everyday, and no item is designed for that purpose.

Ms Drumm responded that staff conducted "dynamic risk assessments" when patients requested items, and suggested that restricting one type of item might lead to using others. She explained that restrictions could worsen a patient's condition and potentially increase self-harm. She admitted there was "minimal evidence" of decisions regarding future use of the item Rianna consistently used to harm herself.

Ms Drumm said: "I didn't have any concerns with the short-term response and reactions to Rianna's incidents and what was done, but more so the longer-term care plan for Rianna. We spoke about observations quite a lot. What I think should have been done in Rianna's case is looking at items used and monitoring around that.

I don't think restricting her access to them, or observing her using them, would have been proportionate, but the decision I'd make would be to take it away as soon as she'd finished using it for its intended purpose.

" Throughout the inquest, which ran from June 15 to June 19, questions were raised about why Rianna was observed hourly before her death, rather than every 15 or 30 minutes. Ms Drumm said observation decisions were made case-by-case, and increasing observations might not always be best, as more restrictive care could cause distress and lead to more self-harm. This contradicted earlier evidence from Ms Newton that hourly observations are intended for patients presenting "no significant risk.

" Rianna had been found with material tied around her neck 23 times in the 23 days before her death, yet her observation level was reduced from 15-minute to hourly checks on December 27. Clinical team leader Robert Sullivan, a staff nurse at the time, had worked on Rianna's safety and care plans, which included warning signs of distress and increased self-harm risk. The inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding her death





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Mental Health Ward Death Inquest Self-Harm Risk Assessment Observation Levels

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