Standard Chartered Joins Wave of Companies Making AI-related Job Cuts

The banking giant's decision to cut jobs is a reflection of the growing trend of AI-related layoffs in the tech industry. Several big tech firms, including Meta and Amazon, have made major job cuts this year as they invest heavily in AI.

Banking giant Standard Chartered has announced job cuts as it increases its adoption of artificial intelligence, with the firm saying it will cut more than 15%, or around 7,800, back-office roles by 2030.

The decision is part of the company's latest global strategy for the Asia and Africa-focused bank, with the aim to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and enhance both client service and internal efficiency through automation, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies around the world have also announced major job cuts in recent months as they increasingly use AI tools for roles currently carried out by humans





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Technology Workforce Standard Chartered Job Cuts Artificial Intelligence Automation Decision-Making Client Service Internal Efficiency

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