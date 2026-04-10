Stansted Airport and Spanish Airports Face Travel Chaos as Strikes Loom

Holidaymakers flying from London Stansted Airport and those heading to Spain face potential travel disruptions due to impending strike action by airport staff and air traffic controllers, respectively. The strikes are scheduled for April 17 onwards, and stem from pay disputes and working condition concerns.

Travelers flying from London Stansted Airport should prepare for potential disruptions as a strike by over 100 ABM airport staff is scheduled to take place from April 17 to April 20. The industrial action stems from a pay dispute , with the Unite union reporting that members overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer that they believe is inadequate. The union claims the proposed increase amounts to a minimal raise, essentially equating to the price of a tin of beans per week for many workers.

This is especially concerning given that a significant portion of the staff are already earning below the London Living Wage of £14.80. The strike is expected to affect various services, including assistance for passengers with disabilities, potentially leading to significant delays and inconvenience for travelers. According to Unite, the primary cause of the dispute is ABM's perceived prioritization of profits over its workforce, leaving dedicated employees with pay that does not reflect their hard work, especially with increased flight and passenger volume at the airport. \Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham has strongly criticized the pay offer, describing it as 'one of the meanest so-called pay rises imaginable.' The union insists that ABM, a profitable company, is choosing to expose its workers to a real-terms pay cut. Unite regional officer Steve Edwards echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the disruption caused by the strike is entirely the fault of ABM's management for not offering a realistic pay increase. In response, an ABM spokesperson expressed disappointment over the impending industrial action, citing the company's constructive engagement with Unite. ABM stated it is committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair agreement for its team members, clients, and stakeholders. The company also maintains that its pay offer is a structured, staged increase designed to uplift hourly rates, aiming to minimize disruption and maintain service continuity during the strike period, especially for passengers requiring special assistance. However, despite these claims, the union's stance remains firm, and the strike action is scheduled to proceed as planned. The impact of this labour dispute is likely to be felt throughout the airport, potentially leading to long queues, canceled flights, and general travel chaos for passengers.\Adding to the potential disruption for holidaymakers, air traffic controllers in Spain are also planning industrial action on the same dates, April 17 onwards. This strike, organized by Union Sindical de Reguladores Aereos and Comisiones Obreras, will affect 14 hubs across Spain and the Canary Islands. The action is directed at SAERCO, a private firm that operates air traffic control towers at numerous airports. The unions cite issues such as working conditions, stress, and unfavorable shift pattern changes, claiming that these factors are jeopardizing aeronautical safety. The strike is planned to continue indefinitely, and is likely to impact several popular holiday destinations, including La Palma, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Madrid. The unions have highlighted several issues, including the failure to provide proper breaks and cancellations of approved holiday time. This situation, according to reports, has been building up over several years and will likely contribute to delays, cancelations and chaos for travelers. With strikes happening in both the UK and Spain at the same time, this will mean that many travelers could face disruptions to their holidays





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Stansted Airport Strike Air Traffic Control Travel Disruptions Pay Dispute

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