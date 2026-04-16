Star Trek Actress Marina Sirtis Accuses Late Director Michael Winner of Sexual Harassment and Coercion

Marina Sirtis, known for her role in Star Trek: The Next Generation, has shared her distressing experiences with director Michael Winner, alleging sexual harassment and coercion during the filming of Death Wish 3 and The Wicked Lady. Sirtis described being blackmailed into the role and enduring a demeaning and physically uncomfortable nude scene, adding to previous accusations against the late director.

Actress Marina Sirtis , renowned for her role as Counselor Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation, has publicly detailed her harrowing experiences with the late British film director Michael Winner . Sirtis, 71, recounted a particularly distressing incident from her time working with Winner on the 1983 film The Wicked Lady, and later on Death Wish 3 . She described feeling coerced into taking the role of Death Wish 3 after Winner threatened legal action against her agent for breach of verbal agreement.

Sirtis stated that she was led to believe she had verbally agreed to the part, and that pursuing legal action, even if unsuccessful, would have been financially ruinous for her representation. This sense of being blackmailed compelled her to accept the role, despite her initial reservations about the nature of the film. Upon accepting the role, Sirtis expressed concerns about a nude scene to Equity, the actors' union. Initially, Equity’s response was dismissive, treating it as a typical actress attempting to withdraw from an agreement. However, once they understood the film was Death Wish 3, they agreed to provide support and presence during the filming of any intimate scenes.

Sirtis revealed that the scene in question was not initially scheduled. One morning, however, Winner announced they would be filming it immediately. Sirtis contacted Equity, who quickly arrived at the Lambeth filming location. She explained that while she had no issue with being topless in public settings like a beach, she was uncomfortable with full nudity for the scene. With the help of the wardrobe department, a makeshift garment was created and secured with double-sided tape. Despite these arrangements, Winner insisted on seeing her naked from the side. Sirtis was then subjected to lying on a freezing concrete floor for five hours.

During this ordeal, a cinematographer attempted to cover her with his coat, an action Winner angrily rebuked. Sirtis also described the physical discomfort of being unable to use the restroom and the psychological distress of Winner’s crude remarks made via megaphone as she briefly left set, including a lewd comment about her perceived sexual performance. Sirtis’s allegations add to a history of similar accusations leveled against Michael Winner. In 2017, soap opera actresses Debbie Arnold and Cindy Marshall-Day also came forward, claiming Winner had demanded to see their naked breasts.

Arnold recounted an incident where, at Winner’s home for an audition, he allegedly instructed her to remove her top and bra and massage her breasts, repeating the demand three times before she left in anger. Winner reportedly claimed he was merely testing her reaction, and that she had handled it admirably. Michael Winner, who directed over 30 films including the well-known Death Wish series, passed away in 2013 at the age of 77. His films often featured controversial themes, and he was also recognized for his memorable car insurance commercials. His estate, valued at £45 million, was largely inherited by his wife, Geraldine, who received a significant portion of his assets, including his Holland Park mansion, which was later sold to Robbie Williams.





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