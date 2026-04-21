Star Trek Icon George Takei Celebrates 89th Birthday with Husband in Hollywood

Legendary actor George Takei celebrated his 89th birthday in Hollywood, reflecting on his storied career, his ongoing activism, and the importance of self-care and community support.

The iconic Star Trek actor George Takei marked a significant personal milestone this Monday, celebrating his 89th birthday in style at the renowned Kali Restaurant in Hollywood . He was accompanied by his devoted husband of 17 years, Brad Altman Takei. Despite recently undergoing foot surgery that required him to rely on a wheelchair for mobility—a departure from his use of a cane just two weeks prior—the legendary performer appeared to be in high spirits.

His husband, a 72-year-old former financial journalist, remained by his side throughout the outing, reflecting the enduring strength of a partnership that began decades ago in the early 1980s. The pair originally met through the LA Frontrunners running club, bonding over a mutual enthusiasm for competitive marathons. Reflecting on his athletic past, Takei humorously admitted that his days of running 26.2-mile marathons are long behind him, noting that he successfully completed six such races during his life, with his final appearance being at the London Marathon in 1991. He emphasized that he is currently embracing a quieter, more reflective chapter of life, one centered on leisurely dinners, afternoon naps, and genuine self-care. Beyond the birthday festivities, Takei leveraged his massive social media presence, which commands an audience of 16.5 million followers, to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He requested that his fans commemorate his special day by making donations to PFLAG, an organization he credits with providing vital support to himself and countless others. Takei, who publicly came out as gay in 2005 at the age of 68, has remained a prominent voice for equality. His marriage to Brad in 2008 at the Japanese American National Museum was a historic moment, as they were the first same-sex couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood. This spirit of activism has defined his later years as much as his acting career. Earlier this spring, he was honored by the Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco for his lifelong dedication to civil rights and his fearless advocacy on behalf of the Japanese-American community. His work continues to span various media, including the development of an interactive AI-driven StoryFile, which will anchor an upcoming exhibit at the Japanese American National Museum. Looking ahead, the veteran actor shows no signs of slowing down his professional engagements. He is scheduled to reunite with fellow Star Trek alumnus Walter Koenig for a highly anticipated appearance at the Phoenix Fan Fusion pop culture convention this June. Furthermore, Takei is taking on a creative role as an executive producer for the film adaptation of the novel Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet. While he is immortalized in pop culture as the stoic Hikaru Sulu, his life story is deeply rooted in the historical struggles of his ancestors. During World War II, Takei and his family were among the 125,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry forced into US internment camps. He has dedicated significant effort to ensuring this dark chapter of history is never forgotten, notably through his Broadway musical Allegiance and his literary contributions, such as the 2019 graphic memoir They Called Us Enemy and his 2024 children book My Lost Freedom. By balancing his legacy as a science-fiction pioneer with his role as a historical witness and activist, George Takei continues to inspire millions while enjoying the quiet, peaceful life he has so diligently earned





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