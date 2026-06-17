Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Announced After 21 Years

A new Knights of the Old Republic game, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, is in development under original director Casey Hudson and his Arcanaut Studios. The action RPG will feature an all-new story set at the end of the Old Republic era, with early design influences from both the original KOTOR and Mass Effect. No release window has been confirmed but development is early.

After more than two decades, a new entry in the legendary Knights of the Old Republic series is officially in development. Titled Star Wars : Fate of the Old Republic, the project is helmed by Casey Hudson , the original director of the acclaimed 2003 RPG , through his independent studio Arcanaut Studios .

The announcement, made via a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards, confirms that the game is an action RPG and a new story set within the Old Republic era, rather than a direct sequel to the earlier titles. According to an interview on the official Star Wars website, Hudson describes the project as an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience, leveraging modern technology and design while staying true to the pillars of innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and player agency that defined the original.

The narrative will reportedly unfold in a galaxy on the edge of rebirth at the end of the Old Republic period, and early glimpses from the trailer suggest a companion droid with a design distinct from the original era's KX units, as well as a Quarren alien, hinting at connections to known species from past games. Art direction is led by Pascal Blanché, whose resume includes work on Assassin's Creed, Myst 4, Far Cry: New Dawn, and other titles, bringing a mix of acclaimed and varied experience to the project.

While Hudson's return and the involvement of other ex-BioWare talent are reassuring to fans, the developer's history includes both beloved and divisive releases, such as Mass Effect: Andromeda, tempering expectations somewhat. Given that Arcanaut Studios was founded in 2025 and development is described as very early with many challenges ahead, industry observers anticipate a release window no earlier than 2027 or possibly even 2028 or 2030. No official launch date has been announced.

The game aims to deliver a character-driven, immersive RPG experience that blends the spirit of KOTOR with influences from later narrative-driven titles like Mass Effect, all set against the rich backdrop of the Star Wars Old Republic era





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