Star Wars LEGO Deal: Save Up to £35 on Argos Sets with TopCashback

Argos is offering a double deal on LEGO sets, including a Star Wars set based on The Mandalorian, allowing customers to save up to £35, especially when combined with a TopCashback offer. New TopCashback customers can get both sets for as little as £3.33.

Star Wars enthusiasts have a fantastic opportunity to save significantly on LEGO sets thanks to a compelling deal at Argos . The promotion allows customers to purchase two LEGO sets for just £20, with the LEGO Star Wars Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack being a key component.

This pairing, when combined with the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fierce Dinosaur Figure Building Toy, already yields savings of £18. However, the potential for savings doesn't stop there. New customers to TopCashback, and new to Argos, can acquire both sets for an astonishing £3.33 – effectively £1.66 per set after cashback is applied. Existing TopCashback users who are new to Argos can still benefit, securing both sets for £4.83.

The LEGO Star Wars Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack, typically priced at £18, features four detailed minifigures equipped with blasters and jetpacks. The 116-piece set allows fans to recreate iconic scenes from The Mandalorian, including a Mandalorian speeder bike and a defensive barricade. Complementing this is the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fierce Dinosaur Building Toy, usually £20, offering builders the flexibility to construct three different prehistoric dinosaurs.

With 283 pieces and thematic accessories like a dinosaur skull, rib cage, and eggs, this set provides hours of creative play. The dinosaur builds also boast posable joints, enhancing their playability. For those seeking alternative Star Wars merchandise, the UKONIC Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Desk Lamp is available on Amazon for £34.95, while the Star Wars The Black Series Shoretrooper Helmet is discounted on Amazon from £104.99 to £75.99.

Customer reviews for the LEGO Star Wars Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack are overwhelmingly positive, praising its design and play value. One customer described it as a 'brilliant gift' that provided 'huge play value,' while another highlighted its ability to encourage imaginative battles. The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fierce Dinosaur Building Toy also received favorable feedback, with customers noting its entertainment value and the joy it brought to children.

However, some customers pointed out minor issues, such as visible holes in the helmet design of the Star Wars set and a missing claw in the Dinosaur set, but generally agreed that the sets offered excellent value, especially as part of the 2 for £20 deal. The overall consensus is that these LEGO sets provide a fun and engaging experience for Star Wars and LEGO fans alike, with the cashback offer making them an even more attractive purchase





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