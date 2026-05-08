Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Premiere Dazzles with Star-Studded Red Carpet

The London premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu brought together a glittering array of stars, including Myleene Klass, Pedro Pascal, and Sigourney Weaver. The film, a spinoff of the hit Disney+ series, follows Din Djarin and Grogu on a new mission, with a trailer revealing intense action and emotional moments. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie promises to be a thrilling addition to the Star Wars universe.

The highly anticipated premiere of Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu took place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Thursday, drawing a star-studded crowd.

Myleene Klass, the 48-year-old TV personality, was among the first to arrive, turning heads in a striking strapless orange gown adorned with cut-outs. She paired the dress with strappy heels and accessorized minimally, opting for gold hoop earrings and a sleek caramel hairstyle. The red carpet was also graced by Hollywood heavyweights Pedro Pascal, 51, and Sigourney Weaver, 76, who made a bold statement in a leather ensemble.

The film, a spinoff of the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian, follows the adventures of Pedro Pascal's character, Din Djarin, an interplanetary bounty hunter, and his young companion Grogu, affectionately known as 'Baby Yoda.

' The new trailer offers a glimpse into their latest mission, which sees them confronting the crime boss Rotta the Hutt, voiced by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White. In a pivotal scene, Djarin's helmet is removed, revealing his face for the first time since a 2020 episode. Sigourney Weaver joins the franchise as Ward, a Rebel Alliance veteran from the original Star Wars trilogy.

The Mandalorian is set after the events of those films, and in this new installment, Djarin is tasked by Ward to eliminate various villains still lurking in the galaxy post-Empire.

'We'll take out every bad guy in your deck of cards,' Djarin assures Ward in the trailer. The film is directed and co-written by Jon Favreau, who also created and directed the original series. Initially conceived as a fourth season of The Mandalorian, the project was reimagined as a standalone film due to production delays caused by the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The cast includes Steve Blum, known for his role as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, and Jonny Coyle from Once Upon a Time. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson, who scored the first two seasons of the series, returns to provide the soundtrack. Fans in the US, UK, Canada, and Japan can catch the film in IMAX theaters on May 22, with earlier releases in other territories





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This experimental open-source AI turns prompts into playable Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter gamesJoe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories.

Read more »

Rare Star Wars figure sells for 10 times estimate at auctionThe Droids Boba Fett figure from a 'short-lived' cartoon spin-off was bought for £2,100 by a UK buyer.

Read more »

Galactic Savings Unleashed: Amazon Offers Massive Discounts on Star Wars Kids CrocsCelebrate May the 4th with an incredible price drop on R2-D2 themed Crocs at Amazon, alongside other great deals on LEGO and apparel for fans of all ages.

Read more »

German Tourist Wins Legal Battle Over Sunlounger Wars in GreeceA district court in Hanover has ordered a tour operator to refund a German holidaymaker after a chaotic struggle for sunbeds during a family trip to Kos, Greece.

Read more »