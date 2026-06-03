Starmer Admits to Deleting Messages with Mandelson as Cover-Up Claims Grow

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has admitted that his private messages with Peter Mandelson were automatically deleted using disappearing message functions, contradicting his past criticisms of such practices and fueling opposition claims of a cover-up. A massive document release contained only two benign exchanges from the 2024 election period, while nine senior ministers produced no messages at all. The government's failure to follow its own record-keeping guidelines has prompted a Cabinet Office review and demands for transparency from Conservatives.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's private communications with Peter Mandelson have been automatically deleted using disappearing message functions, Downing Street admitted Tuesday, sparking accusations of a cover-up.

The disclosure comes as the government published a 1,500-page dossier related to the appointment of Lord Mandelson as U.S. ambassador, yet only two innocuous messages from around the 2024 election period were included. Nine senior Cabinet ministers were unable to produce any messages with Mandelson, raising questions about widespread deletion practices. Although Cabinet Office guidance permits disappearing messages to reduce data buildup, it explicitly requires officials to screenshot conversations to maintain transparency and proper record-keeping.

Sir Keir, who previously criticized Conservative 'government by WhatsApp' as emblematic of sleaze, now appears to have not followed that guidance himself. His deputy Angela Rayner had earlier warned that governing via private, deletable messages was undemocratic and an attack on accountability. Nigel Farage reacted by saying the Prime Minister 'has a lot to hide, clearly.

' The Conservatives are demanding to know which other ministers routinely destroy their exchanges, with Tory shadow cabinet minister Alex Burghart charging that the government's handling is 'shoddy' and that more material has vanished. Notably missing are any messages from Rachel Reeves during her trade dispute with the U.S., from David Lammy who was Mandelson's departmental boss, and from Peter Kyle, a close political ally of the peer.

There is also no record of a crucial December 2024 meeting where Starmer and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney decided to appoint Mandelson despite warnings about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Downing Street maintains the document release was one of the biggest transparency exercises ever, but the Cabinet Office has now ordered a review of WhatsApp use across government. MPs are set to debate the Mandelson files on Wednesday, where ministers will face direct accusations of a cover-up





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Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Cover-Up Cabinet Transparency Conservative Party Ambassador Appointment

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