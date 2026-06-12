Starmer Begs MPs for Time as Defence Crisis Deepens with High-Profile Resignations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting to preserve his authority after a cascade of resignations from his defence team, including Secretary John Healey, who slammed the government's underfunded military plan. With NATO summit pressure and a looming leadership threat from Andy Burnham, Starmer insists defence is his top priority while vowing to resist any challenge.

Keir Starmer faced a dramatic crisis within his Labour Party today as he desperately appealed to his MPs for more time, declaring defence his "number one priority" amid a spiralling crisis triggered by the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey .

Healey's departure, along with that of his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, was a direct rebuke to the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, accusing them of jeopardising national security through inadequate funding. The resignations followed the rejection of a long-awaited Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which was finally revealed to increase spending by a mere 0.08 percentage points of GDP by the end of the decade-a sum described by senior defence figures as leaving Britain "in danger.

" Adding to the turmoil, the delayed appointment of Dan Jarvis as the new Defence Secretary was mired in confusion, with speculation that Jarvis himself was hesitant to accept the role given the restrictive financial framework. Starmer staged a tense Downing Street photo opportunity with Jarvis and Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton-a figure also reportedly considering resignation-in an attempt to project stability.

In interviews, Starmer vowed to "fight" any leadership challenge, warning that a successor like Andy Burnham would face the same brutal political and fiscal realities. However, his tone notably wavered when discussing his own future, conceding he "wants to" lead the party into the next election but must "turn things around.

" He defended his record, asserting he had made "difficult decisions" for national security, while dodging specific questions about welfare cuts to boost the defence budget. The fallout extends to the international stage, as Healey and Carns warned the UK would appear weak ahead of a crucial NATO summit. With the G7 summit-where Donald Trump will be present-looming, the status of the DIP remains uncertain.

The political pressure is compounded by Andy Burnham's looming potential challenge, contingent on a by-election result. Former Conservative security minister Tom Tugendhat labelled Healey's resignation "damning," encapsulating the sentiment that the UK is failing to meet a dire security moment.

The Title: "Starmer Begs MPs for Time as Defence Crisis Deepens with High-Profile Resignations" The Description: Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting to preserve his authority after a cascade of resignations from his defence team, including Secretary John Healey, who slammed the government's underfunded military plan. With NATO summit pressure and a looming leadership threat from Andy Burnham, Starmer insists defence is his top priority while vowing to resist any challenge.

The Category: "UK Politics" Keywords: ["Keir Starmer", "John Healey", "Defence Investment Plan", "Labour Party", "Leadership Challenge", "UK Defence Spending", "NATO Summit", "Andy Burnham"





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Keir Starmer John Healey Defence Investment Plan Labour Party Leadership Challenge UK Defence Spending NATO Summit Andy Burnham

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