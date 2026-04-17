Starmer Blames Foreign Office Chief for Mandelson Vetting Scandal Amidst Resignation Calls

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is attempting to shift blame for the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal to the head of the Foreign Office, Olly Robbins, who has reportedly been sacked. Starmer's government insists he was unaware of the vetting failure until recently, but faces increasing pressure and calls for his own resignation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure today as his government attempts to deflect blame for the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal onto the head of the Foreign Office. Darren Jones, a close ally of the Prime Minister, publicly criticized Olly Robbins , the UK's chief diplomat, who was reportedly dismissed last night. Jones asserted that Sir Keir was unaware of Peter Mandelson 's security vetting failure until Tuesday of this week, a situation he described as 'beyond unacceptable.

' He further stated that Sir Olly had departed from his position due to a loss of confidence from the Prime Minister. Sir Keir, currently in Paris for a Middle East crisis summit, is confronting a growing chorus demanding his resignation, with private concerns from Labour MPs suggesting his position is untenable. Kemi Badenoch has accused the Prime Minister of deception, stating he is treating the public with contempt and that his resignation is inevitable. Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, declared that accountability ultimately rests with Downing Street. Previously, Sir Keir had assured the Commons that Mandelson had successfully passed security vetting and that due process had been followed, omitting any mention of the recent damaging revelations during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Mr. Jones refuted the notion that the Prime Minister would need to resign for misleading Parliament, confirming that Sir Keir intends to address MPs on Monday. The resurgence of the Mandelson controversy casts a long shadow over Labour's current standing. Sir Keir Starmer is currently grappling to maintain his leadership in Downing Street, seeking to attribute responsibility for the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal to the Foreign Office leadership. Earlier statements by Sir Keir affirmed that Mandelson had cleared his security vetting, and he informed the House of Commons that the appropriate due process had been adhered to. Darren Jones, a confidant of the Prime Minister, was dispatched this morning to censure the UK's top diplomat, Olly Robbins, who is understood to have been removed from his post last night. Speaking to LBC, the minister conveyed, "Given the nature of the problem here, not just in terms of the appointment, but the position that it has put the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers in as a consequence of the decision to overrule the recommendation of UK Security Vetting, and the fact that the system even allowed for that to happen in the first place, it's of a scale of a problem that we've not experienced in government before. It is beyond unacceptable." When questioned by BBC Breakfast regarding the Prime Minister's potential resignation and whether he had knowingly or unknowingly misled MPs, Mr. Jones responded in the negative. "The Prime Minister was right… because the security and vetting process had been conducted and the Foreign Office granted what's called developed vetting status to allow for Peter Mandelson's appointment, so he had been through the process and he had been cleared by the Foreign Office to start the role, so the Prime Minister was right about that," he explained. "What the Prime Minister was not told until Tuesday evening this week was that the Foreign Office's decision to give that developed vetting status, and to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador, was against the recommendations of security and vetting officials." He further elaborated to Sky News that despite security officials advising against granting Mandelson developed vetting status, he was granted access to highly classified information. The prevailing sentiment within Labour circles is somber, notwithstanding a reluctance to confront the Prime Minister amidst the complexities of the Iran war and the approaching local elections. "It's getting worse," commented one MP to the Daily Mail. Another Labour MP shared with the i newspaper, "I fail to see how Starmer survives this." An anonymous minister told The Times, "This is a tipping point. There can be no more excuses; we're past apologies and there cannot be another fall person in the form of Olly Robbins. The PM must go." Another minister acknowledged that the 'safer ground' Sir Keir had occupied due to the international crisis had dissipated. Sir Keir had announced Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to Washington in December 2024. Downing Street had reportedly disregarded warnings concerning the peer's association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while 'senior figures' within the Foreign Office were said to have opposed appointing an individual with a history of two resignations from Cabinet. The subsequent month, Sir Olly was appointed as the Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Office, supporting then Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Notably, it was only after his public announcement that Mandelson, often referred to as the Prince of Darkness, underwent vetting for the role. It has since emerged that UK Security Vetting (UKSV), a branch of the Cabinet Office responsible for scrutinizing the backgrounds of prospective civil servants, had denied him clearance. Allies of Mandelson maintain he was unaware of UKSV's recommendation against his clearance, and the reasons behind this recommendation remain unclear. Faced with the predicament of a publicly announced appointment, Foreign Office officials invoked seldom-used powers to override the vetting recommendation. Following Mandelson's dismissal in September of last year, stemming from new information regarding his connections to Epstein, the department allegedly concealed the vetting failure





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