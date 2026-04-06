Starmer Champions Working Britons as Tax Changes and Benefit Adjustments Take Effect

The Labour government is implementing changes to the tax system and benefit policies, including the abolition of the two-child benefit cap, aiming to support working families. The policy has sparked debate between Labour and Conservatives. The changes are concurrent with rising living costs and global economic pressures.

Keir Starmer today emphasized his commitment to supporting working Britons as the new tax year begins, impacting families across the nation. Several tax adjustments take effect on Easter Monday, including alterations to the 'family farm tax,' an increase in dividend income tax, and the termination of the home working allowance. These changes, alongside what's perceived as 'stealth' increases to income tax and other levies spearheaded by Rachel Reeves, aim to finance Labour's £3.

5 billion allocation for eliminating the two-child benefit cap. This policy, which previously limited child tax credit and Universal Credit to the initial two children in most households, officially ends on Easter Monday. The Prime Minister and Chancellor's decision to abolish the cap was announced during last year's Budget, responding to pressure from Labour MPs. The Conservative Party has voiced concerns, arguing that the move could 'reward worklessness and leave working families picking up the tab'. Their analysis projected a potential £6,400 boost for a family comprising two adults and three children reliant on benefits. Labour has strongly refuted these assertions, accusing the Conservatives of manipulating figures and misrepresenting the benefits system. Starmer has reiterated his support for working Britons amidst these changes, while Kemi Badenoch, a prominent Tory figure, criticized the Prime Minister for providing additional financial assistance to those on benefits.\Simultaneously, many households are facing escalating costs for council tax, water, and broadband, a trend referred to as 'Awful April.' This financial strain is further compounded by external factors, notably the repercussions of US President Donald Trump's increasingly destabilizing war in Iran, which has significantly driven up global oil and gas prices. Motorists are already grappling with rising fuel costs, and households anticipate a nearly £300 increase in energy bills starting in July, alongside rising supermarket prices. In a Monday article published in The Guardian, Starmer lauded the removal of the two-child benefit cap, which coincides with an increase in state pensions and the implementation of new workers' rights. He wrote, 'The test of any government is not what it promises, but whose side it is on when it matters most, and it has rarely mattered more than it does today.' The article further highlighted, 'The changes coming into effect on Monday mean greater security at work and stronger protections against rising costs. The choices we have made since day one to stabilise the economy mean we are in a far better position to withstand shocks than we were before. The truth is simple: to make families better off, you need a serious, credible economic strategy – and the political will to use it to support those who need it most. That is what this Labour Government is delivering, and that is what sets us apart.' Badenoch, however, countered, 'While working people struggle with rising fuel costs and food prices, Keir Starmer is giving another handout to those on benefits. The Conservatives believe in fairness and that those on welfare should have to make the same choices about their family as those who aren't. That's why we would reinstate the two-child cap and use the savings to bolster our Armed Forces. In an increasingly dangerous world, we have to prioritise, and my plans will ensure a stronger economy and a stronger country.'\The Conservatives' analysis suggests that the impact of Labour's benefit adjustments could be concentrated, with families in major cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, and Glasgow potentially receiving over £200 million extra annually. However, Labour has contested the Conservatives' claim that a family of two unemployed adults and three children stands to receive a £6,400 income boost. A Labour Party spokesperson stated, 'The Tories have been caught red-handed fiddling the figures, lying about disabled people and lying about how the benefits system works. They should be ashamed of their record on child poverty and ashamed that they can't tell the truth. Their bogus numbers take a family with two disabled adults and pretends they are simply unemployed. They know exactly what they're doing: counting disability benefits as if everyone gets them, to make their numbers bigger. Labour is scrapping the two-child limit to lift half a million children out of poverty. Most families who will benefit from this are in work. The Tories know this perfectly well, and the fact that they have to lie about it proves it.' This ongoing political debate underscores the contrasting viewpoints on economic policy and social welfare in the context of rising living costs and the upcoming changes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Tax Benefits Two-Child Benefit Cap Labour Party Conservatives Cost Of Living Economic Policy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump mocks and impersonates Starmer amid UK-US tensions over IranUS President Donald Trump called the UK 'not our best ally' at a White House speech.

Read more »

Keir Starmer 'deeply concerned' over Kanye West gigs at Wireless FestivalPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the festival over Ye's antisemitic comments.

Read more »

Starmer warned by Labour MPs over 'drill, baby, drill' in North SeaSplits within Labour on energy policy are deepening, with environmentally-minded MPs threatening pushback against new North Sea oil projects

Read more »

Champions Cup: Leinster see off Edinburgh in Champions Cup classicLeinster turn on the style in the second half to beat Edinburgh 49-31 in a chaotic Champions Cup last-16 game at the Aviva Stadium.

Read more »

Keir Starmer issues new statement as four major changes to affect millions across UK from MondayKeir Starmer vowed to 'always be on the side' of the British people

Read more »

The recipe to save Starmer has one fatal flawProject Save Starmer's problem is that the PM is missing in action

Read more »