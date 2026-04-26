Starmer Considers Radical Reshuffle: Chancellor Reeves Facing the Axe

Reports suggest Sir Keir Starmer is contemplating a significant reshuffle of his Labour frontbench, potentially removing Chancellor Rachel Reeves in response to anticipated poor results in the upcoming local elections. Yvette Cooper and Ed Miliband are being discussed as potential replacements, sparking internal party divisions.

The political landscape within the Labour Party is reportedly undergoing significant turmoil as Sir Keir Starmer is contemplating a substantial reshuffle of his top team, potentially including the removal of Chancellor Rachel Reeves .

Sources within the party suggest this drastic measure is being considered as a last-ditch effort to regain control and authority, particularly if the upcoming local elections on May 7th yield disappointing results. The possibility of replacing Reeves with current Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has surfaced, though this move is anticipated to encounter resistance from the Labour Party’s left-leaning members, who are advocating for Ed Miliband to assume the role of Chancellor.

This internal strife is further complicated by whispers of discontent within the Cabinet regarding the handling of the Peter Mandelson affair, fueling speculation about a potential loss of confidence in Starmer’s leadership. The impetus for this potential overhaul stems from a perceived need to revitalize Starmer’s position, especially in the face of potentially unfavorable election outcomes. The phrase ‘one final roll of the dice’ has been used by insiders to describe the reshuffle, highlighting the high stakes involved.

While Downing Street hopes a change in personnel will preempt any challenges to Starmer’s leadership, some observers believe it could accelerate his downfall. The inherent nature of reshuffles – often creating more dissent than unity – is a key concern. A Westminster source pointedly noted that such maneuvers rarely result in widespread satisfaction, and this instance is unlikely to be an exception. The situation is further muddied by conflicting accounts regarding Starmer’s relationship with Reeves.

While some claim he is too close to her to consider a dismissal, others argue he is willing to make difficult decisions, drawing parallels to his previous handling of personnel changes, such as the removal of Morgan McSweeney. This suggests a pragmatic approach where perceived self-preservation outweighs personal loyalty. The internal divisions extend beyond the question of who should hold the position of Chancellor.

The prospect of Cooper taking over is expected to provoke opposition from the soft-Left faction, who see Miliband as a more suitable candidate. This highlights a deeper ideological struggle within the party.

Furthermore, a Labour MP has voiced skepticism about Starmer’s ability to effectively reshape his frontbench, suggesting his authority has waned to the point where even such a significant action may be ineffective. The sentiment within some circles is overwhelmingly pessimistic, with one senior Labour source describing the situation as ‘the last gasp of a dying man,’ painting a bleak picture of Starmer’s prospects. The lack of official comment from No 10 only adds to the air of uncertainty and speculation.

The potential for a chaotic and divisive reshuffle looms large, raising questions about the future direction of the Labour Party and the stability of Starmer’s leadership. The upcoming local elections are therefore not just a test of the party’s popularity, but a potential catalyst for a major political upheaval. The stakes are incredibly high, and the outcome could determine the fate of key figures within the Labour hierarchy and the party’s overall trajectory





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Rachel Reeves Yvette Cooper Ed Miliband Labour Party Reshuffle Local Elections UK Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keir Starmer Will Be Prime Minister For Years To Come, Downing Street InsistsKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Starmer hits back as Trump threatens to review UK's Falkland Islands claimThe US President is reportedly considering punishing Britain for not co-operating with the Iran war, according to a leaked Pentagon email

Read more »

Labour in Crisis: Pressure Mounts on Starmer as Burnham Emerges as Potential SuccessorKeir Starmer faces growing calls to consider Andy Burnham as his replacement amid fears of heavy losses in upcoming elections and the ongoing fallout from the Peter Mandelson appointment scandal. Internal dissent is rising, and MPs are increasingly looking to Burnham as a potential leader.

Read more »

Mandelson Appointment Scandal: Starmer's Ex-Chief of Staff Denies Bullying ClaimsMorgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer's former chief of staff, has denied allegations of attempting to bully civil servants to approve Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador. The Foreign Affairs Committee heard claims of aggressive communication, while Downing Street maintains no inappropriate pressure was applied. The controversy continues to fuel Labour party discontent and raises questions about the integrity of the appointment process.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Says He Can Fight And Win Next Election Despite Mandelson ScandalKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Mocked Over Mandelson Scandal In Brutal Saturday Night Live SketchKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »