Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refuted Iranian accusations of attacks launched from UK bases, condemned Donald Trump's remarks on Iran, and addressed the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz. Starmer affirmed that British bases are only used for collective self-defense and do not target civilians. He criticized Trump's language and blamed both Trump and Putin for the rising energy costs in the UK. Furthermore, Starmer rejected Iran's proposal to charge tolls for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, advocating for the freedom of navigation.

Sir Keir Starmer , the British Prime Minister, has firmly rejected claims from Iran that attacks on its civilians are being launched from United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) bases. During a recent interview, Starmer addressed accusations made by Iran 's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, who alleged that US bombers, taking off from British bases, had demolished residential buildings and caused casualties.

Starmer vehemently denied these claims, stating that the UK's bases are solely for 'collective self-defense' and will not be used for offensive actions or attacks on civilians. He emphasized that the UK is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring its bases are not involved in any offensive operations, particularly those targeting civilians. The Prime Minister's stance underscores the UK's commitment to upholding international law and protecting civilian lives, differentiating the UK's position from potential actions by other nations. Starmer also reiterated the UK's principles, stating they are based on British values. The Prime Minister's remarks came during a trip to allies in the Gulf, highlighting the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic efforts in addressing regional conflicts. He made clear that the UK is not involved in offensive actions. The situation remains closely monitored. The UK will prioritize its interests and of its allies.\Furthermore, Sir Keir Starmer condemned former US President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Iran, specifically his threat to destroy the 'whole civilization' of the country. Starmer characterized Trump's words as unacceptable and inconsistent with British values and principles. He criticized Trump's approach, indicating a divergence in diplomatic strategies between the two leaders. Starmer also attributed rising energy costs in the UK to the actions of both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the impact of global events on the UK's domestic affairs. He advocated for Britain to achieve energy self-sufficiency to mitigate the effects of international instability on its economy. This included the strikes on Lebanon, describing them as 'wrong' regardless of whether or not they breached the ceasefire. Starmer's comments reflect a broader concern about the destabilizing effects of foreign policy decisions on the UK's energy market and overall economic stability. Starmer's statements highlighted the UK's stance on the Israel's actions on Lebanon, and the impact of global decisions on energy costs and the UK economy. It also underscores the importance of diplomatic relations.\In addition to addressing the accusations and condemning Trump's rhetoric, Sir Keir Starmer addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. He rejected Iran's proposal to charge fees for vessels passing through the vital waterway, asserting the importance of freedom of navigation under international maritime law. Starmer's Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, echoed this sentiment, stating that the fundamental freedoms of the seas must not be compromised. The UK's position on this issue sets it apart from the potential actions of the US, as former President Trump expressed support for the Iranian proposal, which could spark a clash in global relations. The situation raises concerns about international trade and navigation. Trump's support for the plan indicates a potential divergence in international policies. The Prime Minister vowed to develop plans with allies to restore freedom of navigation to the shipping lane now controlled by Tehran. The potential tolling of the Strait of Hormuz is yet another layer of international conflict





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