Starmer Denies Iranian Claims of RAF Base Involvement, Condemns Trump's Rhetoric

Prime Minister Keir Starmer refutes Iranian allegations that attacks on civilians originate from UK bases, emphasizes collective self-defence, and condemns Donald Trump's rhetoric. The article also covers the UK's position on the Strait of Hormuz and the energy crisis, as well as tensions within NATO regarding the former US President's stance on this issues.

Sir Keir Starmer , the British Prime Minister, has vehemently rejected Iran ian claims that attacks on Iran ian civilians are originating from RAF bases. During an interview conducted on ITV's Talking Politics podcast while on a diplomatic trip to the Gulf region, Starmer addressed accusations made by Iran 's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, who alleged that US bombers, taking off from a British base, had demolished residential buildings and caused numerous casualties.

Starmer unequivocally stated that the UK's military actions are solely for 'collective self-defence' of British interests, allies in the Gulf, and British lives, with explicit emphasis on the bases not being used for offensive actions or targeting civilians. He further emphasized that the bases are strictly utilized for collective self-defense purposes. In response to the claims and concerns, Starmer reiterated that these principles are under stringent monitoring and are clearly defined, stating that there will be no offensive actions, involvement in war, and the use of the bases is limited to collective self-defense only, particularly not for attacks on civilians. Furthermore, Starmer strongly condemned the rhetoric of former US President Donald Trump, who had warned that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight,' deeming such language inappropriate given Britain's core values and principles. \During his visit, Starmer also addressed the energy crisis, attributing the rising energy bills faced by British families and businesses to actions by both President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He stressed the importance of Britain becoming self-sufficient in generating its own power to mitigate the impact of external factors on its energy prices. Further highlighting Britain's international stance, Starmer criticised Israel's strikes on Lebanon, asserting that such actions are 'wrong' regardless of potential ceasefire violations and should cease. These statements reflect Starmer's commitment to upholding British values, promoting peace, and safeguarding British interests globally. This is supported by his condemnation of potentially aggressive actions and his emphasis on adherence to international laws and alliances.\In Abu Dhabi, on the second day of his Gulf visit, Starmer vowed to collaborate with allies to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting Iran's proposal to charge fees for vessels passing through the vital waterway. This position was echoed by his Foreign Secretary, who emphasized that fundamental freedoms of the seas must not be unilaterally compromised or subjected to tolls on an international waterway, especially in a strategic area where about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is transported. This stance presents a potential disagreement with former US President Donald Trump, who has endorsed the idea of a 'Tehran tollbooth' and called for NATO forces to deploy warships to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, posing a risk of the US pulling out of the alliance if it doesn't comply. This situation has led to an ultimatum from the Trump administration, demanding concrete commitments from NATO and indicating that political pledges are no longer enough to be satisfactory. This disagreement reflects a growing international tension as different world powers consider different perspectives on global issues





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Keir Starmer Iran RAF Bases Collective Self-Defence Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Energy Crisis NATO International Relations

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