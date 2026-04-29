Starmer Dodges Questions on Reeves' Future Amidst Labour Turmoil

Keir Starmer avoids directly addressing rumours of a reshuffle involving Chancellor Rachel Reeves as Labour faces internal divisions and prepares for challenging local elections. Discussions about Angela Rayner's potential return and tensions within the government add to the complexity.

Keir Starmer faced a challenging Prime Minister's Questions session ahead of crucial local elections , skillfully avoiding direct answers regarding the future of Chancellor Rachel Reeves amidst swirling rumours of a potential reshuffle.

The pressure stems from fallout related to the 'Mandelson scandal' and growing discontent within the Labour party. During the session, Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch pressed Starmer on Reeves' position, prompting a response that suggested uncertainty and fueled speculation about a possible challenge from Andy Burnham. Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding a potential return for Angela Rayner to the political forefront, despite ongoing tax issues with HMRC.

This move is being considered as part of a broader strategy to mitigate anticipated losses in the upcoming local elections across England, Scotland, and Wales. The situation is further complicated by internal tensions within the government. A disagreement emerged between Downing Street and the Treasury regarding rent controls, initially floated as a response to the Middle East crisis but ultimately rejected by No. 10.

Starmer also faces the dilemma of addressing the actions of Labour MPs who voted against a three-line whip concerning a privileges committee inquiry into his own conduct in Parliament. While the inquiry was blocked due to Labour's majority, the scale of the rebellion – potentially involving up to 50 MPs – raises questions about Starmer's ability to enforce party discipline. Badenoch characterized the situation as a 'cover-up' designed to protect the Prime Minister ahead of the elections.

Despite the turmoil, Downing Street maintains its confidence in Reeves, reaffirming previous statements about her remaining Chancellor for the duration of the Parliament. Adding to the complexity, allies of Starmer, such as Housing Secretary Steve Reed, have publicly praised Rayner, hinting at a possible resolution to her tax issues and suggesting a welcoming environment for her return. Reed's comments, coupled with the ongoing speculation, indicate a potential shift in Labour's strategy to bolster its position before the elections.

The Conservative party is actively capitalizing on the perceived instability within Labour, portraying Reeves as a potential scapegoat for Starmer's decisions. The exchange in Parliament highlighted contrasting economic approaches, with Badenoch criticizing Labour's focus on welfare spending and Starmer defending his record on inflation and economic growth. The overall atmosphere suggests a period of significant uncertainty and maneuvering within the Labour party as it prepares for a potentially difficult electoral landscape





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Keir Starmer Rachel Reeves Angela Rayner Labour Party Local Elections Reshuffle Pmqs Kemi Badenoch HMRC Downing Street

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