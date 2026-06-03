Starmer Dodges Welfare Cuts Question as Leaked Messages Expose Labour Divisions

Labour leader Keir Starmer faced tough questions at PMQs today over his party's stance on welfare spending, with Conservative Party chair Kemi Badenoch challenging him on the issue. Starmer refused to commit to reducing benefits, while leaked messages revealed internal divisions within the Labour party, including criticism of Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting and suggestions of a rift between Gordon Brown and Starmer.

Labour leader Keir Starmer faced intense scrutiny during Prime Minister's Questions today as Conservative Party chair Kemi Badenoch challenged him on his stance towards welfare spending .

Starmer repeatedly dodged Badenoch's questions, refusing to commit to reducing benefits. Badenoch pointed to comments made by Labour's Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, revealed in the recently leaked 'Mandelson files', where McFadden complained about Labour MPs' focus on taxation to fund benefits. Badenoch accused Starmer of losing his party's support on welfare reform, suggesting he had caved to pressure from his MPs.

Starmer, however, highlighted the government's economic achievements, including rapid economic growth and a significant reduction in net migration. McFadden later defended his comments, arguing that welfare reform should focus on helping individuals change their lives rather than simply cutting costs. The Conservative leader also criticized Starmer's use of disappearing WhatsApp messages, labeling it a 'cover-up'. The leaked messages provided insights into internal government tensions, with McFadden admitting that Starmer's authority was 'destroyed' by a summer revolt against welfare reforms.

No10 has maintained confidence in McFadden. Meanwhile, the messages also revealed criticism of Wes Streeting's behavior and suggestions of a rift between Gordon Brown and Starmer. Despite the significant leak, some key documents remain withheld due to an ongoing police investigation into the former peer





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Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch Welfare Spending Pat Mcfadden Mandelson Files Labour Party Divisions Wes Streeting Gordon Brown

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