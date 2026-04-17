Starmer Faces Backlash Over Mandelson Vetting Scandal as Top Diplomat Ousted

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under fire following the dismissal of Foreign Office chief Olly Robbins amid the Peter Mandelson security vetting scandal. Starmer claims he was unaware of the vetting issues, while allies defend Robbins and question the grounds for his sacking. The controversy raises questions about transparency and accountability within government.

Keir Starmer finds himself embroiled in the fallout from the Peter Mandelson security vetting scandal, with allies asserting there is no legitimate grounds for his dismissal. The Prime Minister reportedly learned late yesterday that Foreign Office chief Olly Robbins had been removed, stemming from allegations that he failed to inform Downing Street officials about security vetting warnings concerning the appointment of the New Labour figure as US ambassador in February last year.

Despite Sir Keir's declaration of being unforgivably kept in the dark, associates of Sir Olly maintain his innocence and that he acted appropriately. Ciaran Martin, former head of the National Cyber Security Centre, has stated that mandarins like Sir Olly are typically not permitted to disclose specific details of vetting processes to ministers. Darren Jones, a close aide to the Prime Minister, presented the government's case on broadcast interviews this morning, yet appeared to concede that established procedures were indeed followed. This admission casts significant doubt on the justification for the dismissal of Sir Olly, a highly seasoned civil servant who commanded an annual salary of £240,000. Sir Keir informed Sir Olly of his loss of confidence following a telephone conversation last night. The Foreign Affairs Committee has extended an invitation to Sir Olly to provide evidence on Tuesday, an event that could prove pivotal for the Prime Minister's standing. A prevailing sentiment of skepticism permeates Westminster regarding the notion that neither Number 10 nor any ministers were aware of the vetting situation until this week. This incident follows a pattern of senior officials departing under Sir Keir's leadership, often with substantial severance packages. Notable examples include Chris Wormald, whose departure as Cabinet Secretary reportedly came with a package valued at £260,000, and Peter Mandelson himself, who received £75,000 after stepping down as US ambassador due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Sir Olly himself had recommended that settlement. Sir Keir, currently attending a summit in Paris, is facing mounting pressure for his own resignation, with even members of his own party expressing doubts about his leadership credibility. Kemi Badenoch has accused the Prime Minister of deception, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey insists that accountability rests with Downing Street. Sir Keir had previously affirmed that Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process was adhered to. He stated he became aware of the vetting issues on Tuesday but did not disclose them during Prime Minister's Questions the following day. Addressing the media, Sir Keir expressed his fury, stating, "That I wasn't told that Peter Mandelson had failed security vetting when he was appointed is staggering. That I wasn't told that he had failed security vetting when I was telling Parliament that due process had been followed is unforgivable. Not only was I not told, no minister was told, and I'm absolutely furious about that." He has pledged to present all relevant facts transparently to Parliament on Monday. The scandal has already seen the resignations of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications director, Tim Allan. This stands in contrast to Sir Keir's 2020 pledge to take responsibility for institutional errors rather than blaming staff, a commitment he made during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Ciaran Martin, speaking to BBC Radio 4, expressed his disappointment and confusion regarding Sir Olly's dismissal, stating, "I don't understand what the basis for the dismissal is if I am honest, and I think there's some confusion about the portrayal of what is quite a complicated process of security vetting." He further clarified that the commonly reported narrative of a recommendation for Mandelson to fail vetting, which was then overruled by Sir Oliver Robbins, and subsequently not communicated to Number 10, is factually inaccurate regarding the established vetting procedures. The ongoing controversy surrounding Peter Mandelson's security vetting and the subsequent ousting of senior officials, including Olly Robbins, has placed Keir Starmer in a precarious position. While Starmer insists he was unaware of the adverse vetting results and expresses his profound anger, his past statements about taking responsibility for mistakes and his administration's handling of personnel changes are coming under intense scrutiny. The narrative presented by the government, particularly the claim that the Prime Minister was only informed of the vetting issues this week, faces widespread skepticism in Westminster. The experience and position of Sir Olly Robbins, a highly regarded civil servant, further complicate the situation, as his allies and former colleagues defend his conduct and question the basis for his dismissal. The Foreign Affairs Committee's invitation for Sir Olly to testify adds a formal layer of inquiry, with the potential to expose further details and shed light on the complex processes of government vetting and ministerial accountability. The political ramifications for Starmer are significant, as he navigates accusations of deception and faces calls for his resignation, all while attempting to maintain control of his government and project an image of transparency and competence. The precedent set by previous high-profile departures and their severance packages also contributes to the ongoing debate about the cost and implications of these governmental upheavals. The differing accounts of how and when information about Mandelson's vetting was handled, particularly the assertion that a recommendation to fail vetting was not properly communicated, lie at the heart of the current crisis, creating a complex web of responsibility and a challenging environment for the Prime Minister to navigate. The promise of full transparency to Parliament on Monday will be a crucial test of his administration's commitment to openness and accountability amidst this escalating scandal





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