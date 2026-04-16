Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting Scandal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign after Downing Street admitted Lord Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing security checks, with the Foreign Office reportedly overruling vetting officials. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning whether Parliament was misled.

The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer , is facing unprecedented pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security vetting . In a shocking turn of events, Downing Street has admitted that Lord Mandelson was granted clearance for the prestigious diplomatic role against the explicit recommendations of security vetting officials.

The Foreign Office is reported to have proceeded with appointing Lord Mandelson as the UK's chief diplomat in Washington D.C., disregarding the advice provided. However, Downing Street maintains that neither the Prime Minister nor any other government minister was aware of this discrepancy until earlier this week, at which point Sir Keir reportedly initiated an immediate inquiry. This apparent decision to override the security vetting refusal has not been publicly disclosed until now, despite the government being compelled by Members of Parliament to release a significant volume of documents pertaining to the appointment process. It remains unclear whether Lord Mandelson's ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein played a role in the initial security concerns. Prior to these revelations, Sir Keir had consistently stated that Lord Mandelson had undergone a thorough and independent security vetting process conducted by the security services, which ultimately granted him clearance for the position. However, this assertion is now being challenged by the latest disclosures. The political fallout from this scandal is mounting, with the Conservative Party, Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party all calling for Sir Keir's resignation. Labour MPs are also reportedly urging the Prime Minister to be transparent about the events. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has explicitly stated that if Sir Keir has misled Parliament or violated the ministerial code, he should step down. She further suggested that if documents were deliberately withheld from Parliament in a cover-up, this would also warrant his resignation. Reports indicate that Lord Mandelson was initially denied clearance in January 2025, mere weeks after his appointment had been officially announced by the Prime Minister. This timeline suggests a significant discrepancy between the initial vetting outcome and the public announcement. Adding to the controversy, a three-page 'due diligence' report provided to Sir Keir on December 11, 2024, reportedly highlighted the connections between Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein. Nigel Farage of Reform UK has accused the Prime Minister of blatant lies, demanding his resignation. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has echoed these calls, describing the situation as a catastrophic error in judgment and questioning whether Sir Keir has misled Parliament and the public. These allegations threaten to reignite a previous controversy that nearly jeopardized Sir Keir's premiership in February, when Labour MPs expressed strong opposition to Lord Mandelson's appointment due to his known association with Epstein. The Guardian has cited multiple sources for the claim regarding the vetting issues, and it is not yet confirmed whether the Prime Minister was aware that his chosen ambassador had not received approval from the UK Security Vetting (UKSV) agency. Lord Mandelson himself is understood to be adamant that he was unaware of any rejection until the reports surfaced today. The decision-making process within the Foreign Office regarding the overruling of the UKSV's concerns is also unclear. At the time, Olly Robbins is believed to have served as the permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy holding the position of Foreign Secretary. Senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who chairs the House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee, has indicated her intention to summon Sir Olly Robbins to clarify information previously provided to the committee. She expressed concern that red flags were indeed raised during Lord Mandelson's vetting process and questioned who made the decision to override these concerns and why Parliament was kept in the dark. Developed vetting, the standard for most mid-level diplomatic staff, is a rigorous process. An outright refusal of clearance is considered rare, though requests for 'mitigations' can be made. In another potentially explosive claim, The Guardian suggests that senior government officials had contemplated withholding documents related to the vetting refusal from Parliament. Labour MPs had previously rebelled to push for the publication of extensive material concerning the appointment process, with the cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) expected to have the final say on what is deemed too sensitive for public disclosure. The Daily Mail has learned that no document confirming the initial refusal of vetting clearance has been provided to the ISC to date. When questioned about Lord Mandelson's appointment at a press conference on February 5, Sir Keir stated that a due diligence exercise had indeed raised questions that he sought answers to. He added that security vetting was subsequently carried out independently by the security services, which ultimately provided clearance for the role, a prerequisite for taking up the post





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