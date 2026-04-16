Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting Controversy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed as Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security checks. Downing Street admitted Mandelson was granted clearance against official recommendations, raising questions about who overruled the vetting process and whether Parliament was misled. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, with accusations of a cover-up and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces escalating pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed Britain's ambassador to the United States despite failing security checks. In a significant and unexpected development, Downing Street acknowledged that Lord Mandelson was granted clearance for the ambassadorial role despite explicit recommendations against it from security vetting officials.

Reports indicate that the Foreign Office proceeded with appointing Lord Mandelson as the UK's senior diplomat in Washington D.C. despite this adverse advice. However, Downing Street asserts that neither the Prime Minister nor any other government minister was aware of the security vetting concerns until earlier this week, at which point Sir Keir immediately initiated an investigation.

The apparent initial refusal to approve Mandelson's appointment had not been publicly disclosed, even as the government was compelled by Members of Parliament to release a series of documents pertaining to the vetting process. It remains unclear whether the security concerns were linked to his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir had previously maintained that Mandelson underwent independent security vetting by the security services, describing it as an intensive process that ultimately granted him clearance for the position. Consequently, the Conservative Party, Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party have all called for Sir Keir's resignation. Labour MPs are also urging the Prime Minister to provide a full and transparent account of the situation.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch stated that if Sir Keir has misled Parliament or breached the ministerial code, he should step down, adding that withholding documents through a cover-up would also warrant resignation. Lord Mandelson was reportedly denied clearance in January 2025, several weeks after the Prime Minister had officially announced his nomination.

The controversy has intensified with calls for Sir Keir's resignation due to claims that Lord Mandelson failed security vetting prior to his appointment as US ambassador. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir of misleading the House of Commons regarding Mandelson's vetting process. Nigel Farage of Reform UK alleged that the Prime Minister had lied about the matter and should resign.

A three-page due diligence report submitted to Sir Keir on December 11, 2024, reportedly highlighted the connections between Mandelson and Epstein. Nigel Farage further stated that the Prime Minister had blatantly lied and should step down. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also demanded the Prime Minister's resignation, calling Sir Keir's initial appointment of Mandelson a catastrophic error of judgment and suggesting that he may have also misled Parliament and the British public, necessitating his departure.

These allegations threaten to reignite the political storm that nearly jeopardized Sir Keir's premiership in February. Labour MPs had previously expressed considerable displeasure over Lord Mandelson's appointment to such a crucial role, given his known associations with Epstein.

Multiple sources cited by The Guardian suggest that it is unknown whether the Prime Minister was aware that his chosen ambassador had not received approval from the UK Security and Vetting Agency (UKSV). It is understood that Lord Mandelson maintains he was unaware of his rejection until the current reports emerged. The individual or individuals within the Foreign Office who may have made the decision to override the UKSV's concerns also remain unidentified.

Olly Robbins is believed to have served as the Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office during this period, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy acting as Foreign Secretary. Senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry, Chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, announced her intention to summon Sir Olly Robbins to provide clarification on information he previously presented to the committee.

She indicated that her committee had repeatedly inquired about any red flags raised during Peter Mandelson's vetting process, and it now appears such concerns did exist. Thornberry questioned who overrode these concerns and why Parliament was kept in the dark, demanding transparency.

Developed vetting is the standard procedure for most mid-level diplomatic staff, and an outright refusal of clearance is considered rare, though mitigation requests can be made. In a further potentially explosive claim, The Guardian reported that senior government officials had considered withholding documents related to the vetting refusal from Parliament.

Labour MPs had successfully lobbied for the publication of a wide range of materials concerning the process, with the cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) expected to have the final say on what information is too sensitive for public release. The Daily Mail has learned that no document indicating an initial refusal of vetting clearance has yet been provided to the ISC.

When questioned about his appointment of Lord Mandelson during a press conference in East Sussex on February 5, Sir Keir stated that a due diligence exercise had indeed raised questions, which he sought answers to. He clarified that these questions were asked because he desired to understand certain issues, and that the responses received were not truthful.

Sir Keir added that subsequently, security vetting was conducted independently by the security services, describing it as an intensive exercise that ultimately granted Mandelson clearance for the role, a prerequisite for taking up the post.





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