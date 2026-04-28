Starmer Faces Commons Showdown as Aide Takes Blame for Mandelson Appointment

Keir Starmer is battling to save his position as Prime Minister amid a scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. His former chief aide, Morgan McSweeney, has accepted responsibility for the controversial decision, but claims he did not bypass vetting procedures. The Prime Minister faces a critical vote in Parliament and is attempting to rally support from his party.

A significant political crisis is unfolding as Keir Starmer faces a crucial vote in the Commons regarding allegations of misleading Parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador.

The controversy stems from concerns about the vetting process and whether due diligence was properly followed. Morgan McSweeney, Starmer's former chief aide, has taken full responsibility for recommending Mandelson for the role, admitting it was a 'serious error of judgment'. He testified before the foreign affairs committee, asserting he did not attempt to circumvent the vetting procedures, but acknowledged his advice to the Prime Minister was flawed.

McSweeney stated that Starmer 'relied on my advice and I got it wrong', emphasizing he believed Mandelson's experience and connections were vital given the potential for trade challenges with a Trump administration. He clarified that while Mandelson was a 'confidant', he was not a 'mentor', and that he also sought advice from other experienced figures from previous Labour governments, including Liz Lloyd and Jonathan Powell.

The situation is further complicated by testimony from Philip Barton, a former Foreign Office mandarin, who revealed that the Cabinet Office initially considered Mandelson a 'fit and proper person' and suggested he might not require the standard 'developed vetting' process. Barton also stated he was not consulted in advance about the appointment and was simply informed that Starmer had 'accepted the risks and decided to proceed', with pressure from Downing Street to expedite the process to ensure Mandelson could take up the post within a month.

This timeline, Barton explained, was driven by No10 and would have created a 'crisis' had the appointment been rejected after public announcement and royal approval. The Prime Minister's office is actively working to prevent a rebellion among Labour MPs, with whips issuing warnings about potential expulsion for those who vote against Starmer. Ministers are also engaged in efforts to persuade wavering MPs to support the Prime Minister.

The stakes are incredibly high, with some suggesting Starmer should refer himself to the privileges committee. The unfolding events highlight a deep rift within the Labour party and raise serious questions about transparency and accountability in government. The focus on McSweeney's role is an attempt by the Prime Minister to shield himself from direct blame, but the revelations from Barton suggest a more systemic issue with the appointment process.

The speed with which the appointment was pushed through, coupled with the initial assessment that full vetting might not be necessary, fuels concerns that political considerations outweighed proper procedure. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for Starmer to take responsibility and refer himself to the privileges committee, arguing that accountability should not be selective. The outcome of the Commons vote will likely have significant repercussions for Starmer's leadership and the future direction of the Labour party.

The entire affair underscores the intense scrutiny faced by political leaders and the importance of maintaining public trust through rigorous and transparent decision-making





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