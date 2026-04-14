Starmer Faces Defence Criticism: Former NATO Chief Warns of 'Corrosive Complacency'

Former NATO chief Lord Robertson is set to launch a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership, accusing the government of 'corrosive complacency' on defence. The criticism comes amid growing concerns about the UK's military readiness and funding shortfalls. Lord Robertson and military chiefs warn Britain is underprepared and that the US can no longer be relied upon to come to Britain's aid.

Keir Starmer 's leadership faces sharp criticism as former NATO chief Lord Robertson accuses the Prime Minister of 'corrosive complacency' regarding Britain's defense capabilities. Lord Robertson , a former Defence Secretary under Tony Blair and later NATO Secretary General, will deliver a scathing lecture in Salisbury, highlighting what he perceives as a dangerous prioritization of welfare spending over national security. This assessment comes amidst growing concerns about the UK's readiness to face modern threats, underscored by recent geopolitical events and a perceived lack of investment in defense. The lecture, which is set to ignite further debate on defense policy, is supported by statements from other military leaders, painting a picture of a nation ill-prepared for potential conflicts and security challenges. Lord Robertson 's remarks are particularly striking given his background and experience, giving considerable weight to his criticisms. His condemnation of the current government's approach to defense policy reflects a broader unease within the defense and security establishment, fueled by concerns over funding shortfalls and operational capabilities, which has highlighted the nation's reliance on allies, especially the US. The upcoming lecture will focus on the perceived failings of the Starmer government and its impact on the country's defense capabilities.

The core of Lord Robertson's argument revolves around the perceived erosion of Britain's military strength due to inadequate investment and a misplaced focus on welfare spending. He points out that current defense plans are underfunded, and the government's commitment to increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and a vague ambition to increase it to 3% in the next Parliament, falls short of NATO's recommended 3.5% by 2035. He cites specific instances, such as the UK's inability to deploy more than one warship to the Mediterranean during the Iran war's early stages, as evidence of the perilous state of the nation's defenses. Furthermore, Lord Robertson attacks the Treasury's role, accusing 'non-military experts' of 'vandalism' by prioritizing benefits over defense. He warns that the UK faces crises in logistics, engineering, cyber, ammunition, training, and medical resources. Adding to this, the critical infrastructure is lacking investment, and is causing the UK to be behind with the rest of the world.

General Sir Richard Barrons echoed Lord Robertson's concerns, noting a significant gap between the UK's required defense capabilities and its current state. He pointed out the changing dynamics of global power, specifically the US's gradual withdrawal from some European defense responsibilities, urging the UK to take greater responsibility for its own security. Sir Richard is also quoted as saying the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force are too small and too undernourished for the world we live in.

The critique extends to specific policy areas, including the government's handling of the defense investment plan and its approach to potential threats. The lecture will highlight the absence of a long-term, adequately funded defense strategy, raising questions about the government's preparedness to address emerging challenges. Lord Robertson also criticizes the government's perceived inaction in response to recent geopolitical events, such as the Russian warship activity in the English Channel, and the lack of a robust response, as he suggests. Adding to the internal discord, Kemi Badenoch has criticized Starmer's lack of focus on these subjects. The intervention will likely influence the ongoing debate regarding the UK's security posture and the allocation of resources. The intervention comes amid heightened tensions and increasing instability. The statements made by Lord Robertson and General Barrons are particularly relevant given their experience and understanding of defense matters, highlighting the urgency of addressing these shortcomings to safeguard Britain's interests. The situation is complicated by the differing views and priorities of various government departments and the need to balance fiscal constraints with national security requirements. The debate also involves how to invest strategically and deliver effectively. The comments from the veteran's minister, while showing respect, also acknowledge that efforts are underway to address such concerns, even though the challenges remain.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Defence Lord Robertson NATO Military Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keir Starmer refuses to join US blockade of Iran as he vows UK will not to get dragged into warSir Keir Starmer said he will not support the US blockade

Read more »

Starmer Rejects Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade Plan, UK to Prioritize Open NavigationAmidst soaring oil prices and global economic uncertainty, the UK Prime Minister condemns Donald Trump's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of open international trade and cooperation to stabilize global markets. The UK and France are set to co-host a summit to safeguard shipping and address the economic fallout.

Read more »

Labour's Unity Masks Tensions as Elections Loom: Starmer Faces Potential DisasterKeir Starmer attempts to project unity alongside Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham before local elections, but internal divisions and a grim polling forecast threaten Labour's prospects.

Read more »

Starmer Criticizes Trump's Language on Iran ConflictPrime Minister Starmer publicly condemned President Trump's language regarding the conflict with Iran, particularly the threat to destroy Iranian civilization. Starmer expressed his disapproval of the President's choice of words, emphasizing that such rhetoric is unacceptable. The report highlights the strained relationship between the two leaders, contrasting Starmer's stance with Trump's actions and policies, including the blockade imposed on Iranian ports. Despite tensions, Starmer reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties with the US, deciding to move forward with King Charles's state visit.

Read more »

Starmer accused of ‘corrosive complacency’ on defence by former Nato chiefSir Keir Starmer has been accused of showing a ‘corrosive complacency’ towards the nation’s defence in a fierce criticism of the government’s military policy.

Read more »

UK's national security is 'in peril' and 'we are not safe', warns ex-Nato chiefFormer Nato chief Lord George Robertson accused Sir Keir Starmer of holding back defence investment, putting Britain 'in peril.'

Read more »