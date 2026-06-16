Starmer Faces Diplomatic and Domestic Challenges at G7 Summit

British PM Keir Starmer attends G7 summit amid tensions with Trump and a looming by-election that could threaten his leadership. Key issues include defence spending, Ukraine, and Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing what could be his final international summit as leader, attending the G7 meeting in the French Alps amidst heightened tensions with US President Donald Trump and growing domestic political threats.

The embattled prime minister arrived in Evian-les-Bains with his wife Victoria, a move seen by many as acknowledgement that this may be his swan song on the world stage. At home, allies of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham are reportedly plotting an immediate bid to oust Starmer if Burnham wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election, adding to the pressure on the Labour leader.

The summit, which brings together the world's most powerful democracies, is dominated by several contentious issues including the Ukraine war, Iran tensions, defence spending, and immigration. Starmer is walking a diplomatic tightrope, particularly in his relationship with Trump, who has publicly criticized him and called for NATO allies to increase military contributions. The two leaders sat next to each other at a dinner but no bilateral meeting has been scheduled, highlighting the strained ties.

Starmer's refusal to allow US use of British bases for strikes on Iran and his decision not to deploy aircraft carriers to the Middle East have worsened relations, further strained by recent interventions from US Vice President JD Vance that prompted No 10 to reject foreign interference in British democracy. On defence, Starmer is under fire from his own party after the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey, who accused the prime minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves of failing to ensure national security.

The government's Defence Investment Plan, which only raises spending from 2.6% to 2.68% of GDP by 2030, falls short of Trump's demands for NATO members to meet the 2% target and even exceed it. This could become a flashpoint at the summit, as Trump has long pushed for allies to ramp up military budgets. On Ukraine, Starmer is expected to announce new measures targeting Russia's shadow fleet and financial networks that circumvent sanctions.

British troops recently seized an illicit oil tanker in the Channel for the first time, demonstrating the UK's commitment to enforcing sanctions. However, Trump's separate peace deal with Tehran, which suggests tolls on the Strait of Hormuz, adds another layer of complexity to the summit agenda. The wars in Ukraine and Iran are dominating discussions, with leaders trying to find common ground amid divergent interests.

Starmer also has bilateral meetings scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on security and economic cooperation. The G7 summit is a crucial test for Starmer's leadership, as he attempts to balance domestic political survival with international diplomacy. With the by-election looming and internal party dissent growing, his future as prime minister hangs in the balance.

The outcome of the summit, combined with the electoral result, could determine whether he remains in power or faces a leadership challenge. The presence of his wife has been interpreted as a sign that Starmer is aware of the high stakes, making his performance here all the more critical. As the events unfold, the world will be watching to see if Starmer can navigate these treacherous waters or if this truly marks his last appearance on the global stage





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