Starmer Faces Dual Reckoning Amid Mandelson Security Scare

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under immense pressure as he prepares to face MPs and a former senior official in separate appearances next week, addressing the fallout from Lord Mandelson's failed security clearance. The controversy centers on who knew what about Mandelson's vetting issues and why he was appointed to a key role, with accusations of a rush to judgment and unfair scapegoating.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing a critical week with two significant parliamentary appearances that could determine the future of his leadership. On Monday, he will address MPs to explain his department's involvement in the failed security clearance of Lord Mandelson . The Prime Minister has attributed the oversight to Sir Olly Robbins , his former Foreign Office boss, for not informing Downing Street about Mandelson's security vetting issues.

However, critics argue that the Prime Minister should have been aware of Mandelson's known association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making his claim of ignorance questionable. Adding to the pressure, Sir Olly Robbins himself is scheduled to appear before MPs on Tuesday, where he is expected to offer his own robust defense and potentially criticize the Prime Minister's handling of the situation. Friends report Sir Olly is deeply angered by his sacking and feels he was unfairly made a scapegoat. His predecessor at the Foreign Office, Lord Simon McDonald, publicly backed Sir Olly, stating he was merely adhering to protocol and that the Prime Minister had unfairly thrown him under the bus. Lord McDonald asserted that Number 10 was more interested in a swift resolution within the news cycle than ensuring a fair process for Sir Olly, who he believes was acting within legal frameworks. He suggested that the decision to appoint Mandelson was already made, and the Foreign Office was essentially tasked with finding a way to make it work, implying the Prime Minister prioritized his preferred candidate for the Washington role. Lord McDonald further warned that the Foreign Office is currently navigating its most severe crisis in over four decades and urgently requires new leadership. He explained that security vetting is a confidential and complex process, governed by legal rules, and that details are not typically shared with Number 10 or the Prime Minister unless there is an absolute, undeniable failure. He argued that the situation with Mandelson was likely more nuanced, involving judgment calls and mitigation strategies rather than a straightforward failure, which he believes is how Number 10 is attempting to portray it. The fact that the vetting outcome was not formally communicated upwards, according to Lord McDonald, suggests a more intricate scenario than the Prime Minister's office is admitting. He also clarified that Sir Olly's previous reticence on the matter before a parliamentary committee was due to the confidential nature of the vetting process, where only the final outcome is generally disclosed, not the internal deliberations. Sir Keir's government is thus bracing for significant scrutiny, with both the Prime Minister and his former top official facing public questioning on the matter within days of each other





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