Starmer Faces Dual Scrutiny as Ex-Foreign Office Boss Defends Role in Mandelson Vetting Saga

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure as two key figures prepare to testify on the failed security clearance of Lord Mandelson, with his former Foreign Office chief poised to offer a staunch defense and challenge Number 10's narrative. The unfolding crisis highlights deep divisions and raises questions about transparency and accountability within government.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faces a critical juncture next week with two significant challenges that could determine his leadership. He will appear before Members of Parliament on Monday to address questions regarding his department's involvement in the failed security clearance of Lord Mandelson. The following day, Sir Olly Robbins , his former Foreign Office boss, is also slated to appear before a parliamentary committee to offer his perspective on the matter.

Sir Keir has reportedly placed blame on Sir Olly for not informing Number 10 about Lord Mandelson's unsuccessful security vetting. This assertion has been met with skepticism from opponents who find it improbable that the Prime Minister was unaware of the situation, especially given Lord Mandelson's documented association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The escalating dispute between Number 10 and the Foreign Office over knowledge of the former US ambassador's vetting status and his subsequent appointment to a Washington role has intensified. Sir Olly's predecessor, Lord Simon McDonald, has publicly defended him, stating that Sir Olly was merely adhering to established procedures and has accused the Prime Minister of scapegoating him. Lord McDonald characterized the Prime Minister's actions as misguided, suggesting that Number 10 was keen to secure a swift political victory by forcing Sir Olly's resignation without allowing him an opportunity to present his case. He further implied that the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson had already been finalized, with the Prime Minister eager to have his chosen candidate in place in Washington, leaving the Foreign Office to navigate the complexities of making the appointment work. Lord McDonald issued a stark warning, asserting that the Foreign Office is confronting its most profound crisis in over four decades and urgently requires new leadership. Lord McDonald, who served in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office from 1982 and held a leadership position between 2015 and 2020, emphasized that security vetting is a confidential undertaking. He explained that unless a vetting failure is an unambiguous and clear-cut issue, it is subject to legal frameworks outlined in the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act of 2010. Responding to inquiries about whether the Foreign Office had compromised the government's stance, Lord McDonald refuted this, stating that such a view misunderstands the operational system. He highlighted that security vetting is integral to the process, and its details are typically kept highly confidential, not ordinarily shared with Number 10 or the Prime Minister. He indicated that in complex and sensitive situations, the process involves nuanced judgment and mitigation strategies, placing it within a grey area rather than the black and white scenario that Number 10 appears to be portraying. When questioned about an official's obligation to report security vetting failures to the Prime Minister or Number 10, Lord McDonald described the situation as often more complex. He elaborated that security vetting reports can contain incomplete information, with potential concerns about specific details that might be subject to mitigation efforts, a common occurrence that does not necessarily constitute a definitive failure. He concluded that if a genuine failure had occurred, the fact would have been communicated to the political leadership. The absence of such communication, in his view, suggests that the circumstances surrounding Lord Mandelson's vetting were more intricate than Number 10 is willing to acknowledge. Lord McDonald attributed Sir Olly's decision to maintain confidentiality regarding the vetting process when he previously appeared before Emily Thornberry’s Foreign Affairs Committee to the inherent need for discretion in such matters. He explained that while the final outcome is shared, the underlying operational details remain private, a principle that Sir Olly upheld





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