Starmer Faces Dual Scrutiny as Foreign Office Chief Defends Actions Amid Security Clearance Row

Prime Minister faces intense parliamentary questioning next week over his knowledge of a failed security clearance for Lord Mandelson, while sacked Foreign Office boss Sir Olly Robbins prepares to present his defence. The escalating dispute centers on who was aware of the vetting issue and why the appointment proceeded. Former Foreign Office head Lord Simon McDonald has publicly supported Sir Olly, accusing Downing Street of a rushed dismissal and misrepresentation of the vetting process.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to endure a critical parliamentary week as he navigates a dual challenge that could significantly impact his leadership. The focus intensifies on Monday when he is expected to face MPs to address his department's role in the security vetting lapse concerning Lord Mandelson. This appearance is immediately followed by the testimony of Sir Olly Robbins , his former Foreign Office boss, on Tuesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Sir Olly, who was reportedly sacked over the affair, is understood to be preparing a robust defense, a move that could further complicate matters for the Prime Minister. The core of the controversy lies in allegations that Sir Keir was not adequately informed about Lord Mandelson's failure to pass security vetting. Critics argue that in light of Lord Mandelson's known associations with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is inconceivable that the Prime Minister was unaware or chose not to investigate the matter further.

The increasingly acrimonious exchange of words between Number 10 and the Foreign Office highlights a deepening rift over responsibilities and knowledge regarding the appointment of the former US ambassador to Washington. The question of who knew what and when about the vetting process, and the subsequent decision to proceed with the appointment, has become a focal point of the dispute.

Adding weight to Sir Olly's impending defense, his predecessor at the Foreign Office, Lord Simon McDonald, publicly backed Sir Olly on Thursday, asserting that he was merely adhering to established procedures. Lord McDonald directly criticized the Prime Minister's actions, accusing Downing Street of prematurely sacrificing Sir Olly to manage the news cycle. He suggested that Sir Olly was not afforded a fair opportunity to present his side of the story, describing the Prime Minister's stance as fundamentally wrong.

Lord McDonald further posited that the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson may have been pre-determined, with the Prime Minister keen to secure his preferred candidate for the Washington role, leaving the Foreign Office to manage the subsequent logistical and vetting complications. He issued a stark warning, characterizing the current situation as the Foreign Office's most significant crisis in over four decades and stressing the urgent need for new leadership.

His comments, made to the BBC, underscore the gravity of the situation, particularly his assertion that Sir Olly was compelled to resign swiftly to meet Downing Street's demand for a quick resolution. The lack of procedural fairness, according to Lord McDonald, is deeply concerning.

Even if the Prime Minister manages to weather the storm of Monday's parliamentary session, Tuesday's appearance by Sir Olly, if he accepts the invitation to testify, promises further intense scrutiny. Lord McDonald, who has extensive experience within the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, emphasized that security vetting is a confidential and complex process, governed by legal frameworks like the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010.

He clarified that details of vetting reports are typically not shared with Number 10 or the Prime Minister, especially when issues are sensitive and require nuanced judgment and mitigation strategies. He stated that the absence of a report conveying a definitive failure to the political level suggests a more complex scenario than Number 10 wishes to acknowledge.

Lord McDonald further explained that the confidentiality inherent in the vetting process is why Sir Olly maintained discretion when questioned by the Foreign Affairs Committee previously, as the internal workings of such processes remain private, even if the final outcome is communicated.





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