Starmer Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Mandelson Scandal and Looming Elections

Keir Starmer is battling to save his premiership as he faces a potential Commons showdown over accusations of misleading Parliament regarding Peter Mandelson's appointment. Internal party divisions and disastrous local election predictions add to the pressure.

Keir Starmer is navigating a potentially catastrophic week as his leadership faces an unprecedented challenge. The core of the crisis revolves around accusations that he misled Parliament regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States.

A crucial Commons showdown looms, with the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, expected to authorize a debate on whether to refer Starmer to the Privileges Committee. This would compel Labour MPs to publicly declare their support for, or opposition to, their increasingly vulnerable leader. The timing of this debate is particularly fraught, coinciding with the delivery of potentially damaging testimony from Starmer's former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and Sir Philip Barton, the ex-head of the Foreign Office.

Their evidence is expected to focus on the circumstances surrounding Mandelson's appointment and the handling of security vetting concerns. Downing Street is actively attempting to rally support for the Prime Minister, with veteran Labour figures like Alan Johnson and David Blunkett vehemently denouncing the privileges motion as a cynical political maneuver designed to undermine Starmer ahead of next week's local elections.

However, their efforts are battling against a rising tide of discontent within the Labour Party. The prospect of disastrous results in the local elections is fueling speculation about potential leadership challenges. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has approached Angela Rayner, the current Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, with a proposal reminiscent of the Blair-Brown pact – offering her the position of his deputy should he succeed in ousting Starmer.

This alleged offer underscores the depth of the internal divisions and the growing sense of instability within the party. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing scrutiny of the vetting process for Mandelson, which revealed red flags that were allegedly not fully disclosed to Starmer. The dismissal of Olly Robbins, a senior Foreign Office official, last week for failing to inform Starmer about these concerns has added another layer of controversy to the affair.

The Prime Minister attempted to preemptively address the issue last week, asserting that any claims of misleading Parliament had been effectively dismissed by the evidence presented by Sir Olly. However, this assertion has been met with skepticism from the Conservative Party, who are actively pushing for a full investigation by the Privileges Committee – the same body that previously investigated Boris Johnson over the 'Partygate' scandal.

The Speaker's decision on whether to allow a vote on the referral will be pivotal. A vote in favor could significantly disrupt the government's legislative agenda, potentially derailing plans to finalize a number of bills before Parliament adjourns. The Conservative Party is accused of exploiting the situation for political gain in the lead-up to the local elections on May 7th, a charge vehemently denied by Cabinet minister Darren Jones.

The upcoming testimony from McSweeney and Barton is anticipated to provide crucial insights into the decision-making process surrounding Mandelson's appointment and the extent to which Starmer was aware of the security concerns. The potential for further revelations and the looming threat of a leadership challenge have created a highly volatile environment for the Labour Party, with the future of Keir Starmer's premiership hanging in the balance.

The joint statement from Johnson and Blunkett highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the situation, drawing a stark contrast between the current allegations and the circumstances surrounding Boris Johnson's referral to the Privileges Committee, where a police investigation had directly contradicted his statements





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Labour Party Privileges Committee UK Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour in Turmoil: Rayner and Burnham Eye Starmer's Leadership as Party Braces for Election DefeatA secret meeting between Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham has sparked speculation about a potential leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer within the Labour Party, fueled by expectations of poor local election results and Rayner's anticipated resolution of a tax investigation.

Read more »

Whitehall's 'Tiger' Moment: Starmer Faces Civil Service BacklashA political crisis unfolds as Prime Minister Keir Starmer clashes with senior civil servants over the vetting of Lord Peter Mandelson's US Ambassadorship, drawing parallels to the infamous Siegfried and Roy tiger attack.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Says He Can Fight And Win Next Election Despite Mandelson ScandalKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Mocked Over Mandelson Scandal In Brutal Saturday Night Live SketchKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Labour MPs push for Keir Starmer to set departure timetable after local election lossesLabour MPs are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable following expected heavy losses in local elections. Allies of Andy Burnham are reportedly behind efforts to oust Starmer, with potential candidates like Marie Rimmer and Charlotte Nichols mentioned. Starmer faces internal pressure amid scandals, including the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy, and a possible Privileges Committee investigation. Polls show 50% of voters want him to resign, with 17% favoring Burnham as successor.

Read more »

Starmer faces pressure over Mandelson vetting as King’s US visit proceedsSir Keir Starmer is under scrutiny over the vetting process for Lord Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment, while the King’s state visit to the US will proceed with enhanced security after an attempted assassination of President Trump. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will address shoplifting concerns.

Read more »