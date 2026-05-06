Starmer Faces Leadership Crisis as Labour Braces for Local Election Setbacks

Labour leader Keir Starmer is making a final push to secure votes in local elections, warning against the 'politics of anger' as his party faces potential losses. Internal divisions and voter dissatisfaction with his leadership threaten to derail Labour's campaign, with rivals circling and allies scrambling to shore up support.

As local elections loom, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is making a last-ditch effort to rally support, urging voters to reject the ' politics of anger ' and embrace unity.

The Prime Minister, facing record-low approval ratings, has largely avoided high-profile campaigning in key battlegrounds, instead opting for controlled events like a rally in south London. Starmer emphasized the importance of earning every vote, acknowledging the challenges ahead but insisting on a positive message centered on progress and national unity. In a Mirror op-ed, he framed the election as a choice between unity and division, warning against easy answers that lead nowhere.

Meanwhile, Labour insiders are bracing for potential losses, with Welsh Labour chief Baroness Morgan admitting that Starmer's leadership is becoming a liability on the doorstep. She expressed concerns that voters might use the election to protest against Starmer, risking a shift in power to Plaid or Reform in the Senedd. Labour's survival strategy includes rumors of a major 'vision' speech and potential manifesto adjustments, while the King's Speech is set for a 'reset' moment next week.

However, internal tensions are rising, with figures like Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham, and Wes Streeting positioning themselves as potential challengers. Across England, over 25,000 candidates are vying for more than 5,000 council seats, with Reform and the Greens expected to make significant gains. In Scotland, all 129 Holyrood seats are up for grabs, while Wales will elect 96 Senedd members.

Starmer's allies, including Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, have publicly reaffirmed his commitment to serving his full term, dismissing leadership challenges as counterproductive. McFadden stressed that Starmer remains resolute and focused on leading the country through uncertain times, rejecting calls for internal turmoil. Despite the bleak outlook, Labour insists it will fight for every vote, though internal divisions and voter discontent threaten to overshadow the party's efforts





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