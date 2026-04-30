Starmer Faces Major Rebellion as MPs Brand Him 'Weak and Guilty' Over Sleaze Inquiry Vote

Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership was rocked by a significant rebellion as 14 Labour MPs defied him to support a Conservative-led motion for a sleaze inquiry, while dozens more abstained. Critics accused the Prime Minister of being 'weak and guilty' for refusing to refer himself to the Privileges Committee, raising questions about his authority to discipline dissenters. The revolt, larger than expected, has left Labour whips struggling to enforce party discipline amid growing internal divisions.

The extent of the rebellion against Sir Keir Starmer was fully exposed today as MPs who abstained from last night’s vote accused him of being 'weak and guilty'.

Government ministers attempted to downplay the revolt by dismissing the Labour MPs who voted in favor of a sleaze inquiry into the Prime Minister over the Mandelson affair as the 'usual suspects'. However, the Prime Minister faced significant backlash after 14 of his own MPs sided with the Conservatives, while dozens more abstained on a vote to investigate whether he misled Parliament.

Labour whips were reportedly hesitant to discipline the rebels, fearing that Starmer’s weakened position would make it difficult to expel them from the party. One of the abstainers, MP Graham Stringer, stated that he could not support the Government’s stance but also refused to align with the Tories. He criticized the Government’s response as 'pathetic', arguing that the core issue was a disagreement over whether Starmer had misled Parliament.

Stringer added that the Privileges Committee was specifically established to address such matters, yet the Prime Minister refused to submit himself to its scrutiny.

'Weak and guilty,' he declared. 'I couldn’t support the Government line—but I also couldn’t walk through with the Tories. ' Despite the rebellion, Labour’s substantial majority ensured that the motion to investigate Starmer was blocked.

However, the scale of dissent was larger than anticipated, leaving the whips in a dilemma over how to enforce discipline. Among those who defied the party line, Cat Smith cast both a 'for' and 'against' vote, a tactic often referred to as an 'active abstention'.

Fellow MP Jonathan Brash, who had previously called for Starmer’s resignation, expressed his support for the motion in a Facebook post, stating that whipping colleagues on such a matter was a 'serious misjudgment' and that the Prime Minister should have referred himself to the Privileges Committee. Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a left-wing MP, echoed these sentiments on Twitter, emphasizing that transparency was essential to democracy and urging Starmer to refer himself to avoid further controversy.

Another Labour MP, Navendu Mishra, abstained but argued that the Prime Minister should face the Privileges Committee, though he could not vote with the opposition.

'After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to abstain in this vote,' he wrote. 'The Prime Minister maintains that he did not mislead Parliament; as such, a more appropriate response would have been for the Prime Minister to refer himself to the Privileges Committee. ' The rebellion unfolded after Starmer issued a three-line whip, demanding that his MPs vote against the investigation.

The motion, brought by opposition parties, sought to refer the Prime Minister to the Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading the Commons over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador. During a five-hour Commons debate, Labour MPs questioned why Starmer feared the committee if he had nothing to hide, drawing parallels with Boris Johnson’s decision to allow the committee to investigate him over Partygate.

One Labour MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, who voted for the motion, warned that the order to oppose it could tarnish MPs with accusations of being 'complicit in a cover-up'. The rebellion’s size exceeded expectations, forcing the whips to grapple with the challenge of imposing discipline. Of the 53 abstentions, four were ministers absent due to official duties or family matters, while four were members of the Privileges Committee and thus ineligible to vote.

One MP, Cat Smith, voted both for and against the motion, and another, Cat Eccles, stated she would have voted against it if present. Others claimed they were 'slipped'—granted permission by the whips to be absent—for family reasons or constituency events. Ian Lavery, a left-wing MP, cited a funeral as his reason for absence but also praised a speech by Emma Lewell-Buck, who supported the motion. Many other MPs did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, Housing Secretary Steve Reed dismissed the rebels as the 'usual suspects' and downplayed the likelihood of them losing the whip, suggesting that the Government would not take drastic action against them





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