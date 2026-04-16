Starmer Faces Resignation Calls Over Mandelson's US Ambassador Appointment Amid Security Vetting Scandal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed as Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security checks. Downing Street admitted clearance was granted against the advice of vetting officials, prompting accusations of misleading Parliament and a cover-up. Political opponents and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning who made the decision to override security concerns and why Parliament was not informed.

Sir Keir Starmer faces intensifying pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed Britain's ambassador to the United States despite failing security checks. In a startling turn of events, Downing Street confirmed that Lord Mandelson was granted clearance for the prestigious diplomatic role, contrary to the recommendations of security vetting officials. The Foreign Office reportedly proceeded with appointing Lord Mandelson as the UK's top diplomat in Washington D.C.

despite this adverse advice. However, Downing Street maintains that neither the Prime Minister nor any other government minister was aware of this situation until earlier this week, at which point Sir Keir immediately initiated an investigation. The initial refusal to grant clearance for Lord Mandelson has not been previously disclosed, even though Parliament compelled the government to release a set of documents pertaining to the vetting process. The exact reasons for the initial denial of clearance remain unclear, including whether it was linked to Lord Mandelson's association with Jeffrey Epstein. Sir Keir had previously asserted that Lord Mandelson underwent a thorough and independent security vetting process conducted by the security services, which ultimately provided him with the necessary clearance for the position. This latest development has prompted calls for Sir Keir's resignation from various political parties, including the Conservatives, Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party. Labour MPs are also urging the Prime Minister to be fully transparent. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch stated that if Sir Keir has misled Parliament or breached the ministerial code, or engaged in a cover-up by withholding documents, he should step down. Reports suggest that Lord Mandelson was initially denied clearance in January 2025, several weeks after the Prime Minister had officially announced his appointment. The ongoing controversy centers on claims that Lord Mandelson failed security vetting prior to his appointment as US ambassador. Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir of misleading the House regarding the vetting process. Nigel Farage of Reform UK alleged that the Prime Minister had deliberately lied and should resign. A three-page due diligence report provided to Sir Keir on December 11, 2024, reportedly highlighted Lord Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Nigel Farage further commented that the Prime Minister's apparent deception warrants his resignation. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also called for the Prime Minister's resignation, characterizing the appointment as a catastrophic error in judgment and suggesting that Sir Keir may have misled Parliament and the public. These allegations threaten to reignite the controversy that nearly jeopardized Sir Keir's premiership in February, when Labour MPs expressed significant concern over Lord Mandelson's appointment given his long-standing ties to Epstein. The Guardian, citing multiple sources, reported that it is uncertain whether the Prime Minister was aware that the UKSV agency had not approved his choice for ambassador. Lord Mandelson is reportedly adamant that he was unaware of his vetting rejection until these reports emerged. The identity of the Foreign Office official who made the decision to seemingly override the UKSV's concerns is also not yet clear. Olly Robbins is understood to have been the permanent secretary at the Foreign Office during this period, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy serving as Foreign Secretary. Senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated her intention to summon Sir Olly Robbins to provide clarification on information he previously supplied to the committee. She highlighted that the committee had repeatedly inquired about red flags in Peter Mandelson's vetting process and expressed concern that these issues apparently existed and were not disclosed. The question of who overrode these concerns and why Parliament was kept in the dark remains a significant point of contention. Standard developed vetting is typically required for most mid-level diplomatic staff, and outright refusal of clearance is considered rare, although mitigation measures can be sought. In a potentially alarming development, The Guardian reported that senior government officials had deliberated on withholding documents related to the vetting refusal from Parliament. Labour MPs notably pushed for the release of a wide range of materials concerning the process, with the cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) expected to have the final say on what information is deemed too sensitive for public disclosure. The Daily Mail has learned that no document indicating an initial refusal of vetting clearance has been provided to the ISC to date. When questioned about Lord Mandelson's appointment at a press conference on February 5th, Sir Keir Starmer explained that a due diligence exercise had raised questions that he sought to answer. He stated that the answers received were not truthful, and subsequently, an independent security vetting process by the security services, which is an intensive exercise, granted him clearance for the role, a prerequisite for taking up the post





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Lord Mandelson US Ambassador Security Vetting Parliamentary Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer's Parliament Tantrum: Opposition Leader in Heated Exchange with Speaker HoyleAn outburst of anger from Sir Keir Starmer towards Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle during Prime Minister's Questions has sparked debate about the Opposition Leader's conduct and temperament. The incident, which involved heated words and a physical gesture towards the Speaker's chair, occurred after the Speaker admonished Sir Keir for focusing on past governments.

Read more »

Labour's Awkward Unity: Starmer Faces Election Woes Amidst Leadership SpeculationLabour leader Keir Starmer attempts to project a united front with rivals Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham ahead of significant local elections, while internal tensions and leadership speculation simmer amidst predictions of electoral disaster for the party. Recent polling suggests a potential large-scale loss of seats for Labour MPs, raising concerns about the party's direction and Starmer's leadership.

Read more »

Starmer Under Fire Amid Claim Mandelson Failed Security Vetting Before Getting Top JobKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Keir Starmer accused of misleading MPs after Peter Mandelson ‘failed vetting’The Prime Minister is facing renewed calls for his resignation over the scandal.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign after Downing Street admitted Lord Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing security checks, with the Foreign Office reportedly overruling vetting officials. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning whether Parliament was misled.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting ControversyPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed as Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security checks. Downing Street admitted Mandelson was granted clearance against official recommendations, raising questions about who overruled the vetting process and whether Parliament was misled. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, with accusations of a cover-up and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

Read more »