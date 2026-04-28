Starmer Faces Revolt Over Mandelson Appointment as Sleaze Vote Looms

Keir Starmer is battling a potential rebellion from Labour MPs as a crucial vote on a sleaze motion approaches. The controversy revolves around accusations that the Prime Minister misled Parliament regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, with Kemi Badenoch urging MPs to prioritize upholding parliamentary rules. New evidence suggests pressure was exerted to expedite the appointment despite concerns about due process.

Keir Starmer is confronting a significant challenge as Labour MPs prepare to vote on a sleaze motion, with Kemi Badenoch urging them to uphold the importance of rules.

The controversy centers around whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US. A number of the Prime Minister's own backbenchers are demanding a privileges committee investigation into the matter. The debate in the Commons has been heated, with MPs accusing Sir Keir of being disconnected from public sentiment and warning that obstructing scrutiny could damage the reputation of all involved.

Badenoch emphasized that Labour MPs would be seen as complicit in a cover-up if they blocked the investigation. The situation has been further complicated by new evidence emerging from key figures involved in Mandelson's appointment. Philip Barton, the former head of the Foreign Office, testified that No10 exerted pressure to expedite Mandelson's security clearance, and suggested that standard procedures were not followed as the appointment was announced before vetting was complete.

This directly contradicts Sir Keir's previous statements to Parliament, where he asserted that 'full due process' was followed and denied any pressure on the Foreign Office. In an attempt to mitigate the damage, Sir Keir's former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, took responsibility for the decision to appoint Mandelson, claiming that Sir Keir 'relied on my advice and I got it wrong'.

However, McSweeney also admitted that No10 was aware of the potential drawbacks of appointing Mandelson, given his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. He expressed regret for directly questioning Mandelson during the selection process, suggesting the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team should have handled it. Downing Street is actively working to prevent Labour MPs from rebelling during the vote.

Whips have issued warnings about potential expulsion from the party for those who don't support Sir Keir, and ministers are making calls to persuade wavering MPs. Badenoch reiterated the need for the Commons to demonstrate that 'rules matter'. Several Labour MPs, including Emma Lewell and Nadia Whittome, have publicly called for a privileges committee probe. Lewell expressed feeling 'let down, disappointed, and angry' by the situation, criticizing the handling of the vote and the perception of a cover-up.

She stated she would not vote against the motion, questioning why the Prime Minister wouldn't voluntarily refer himself to the committee to clear his name. The debate has sparked accusations of a 'stunt' and concerns about MPs being pressured to act against their principles, with Badenoch questioning why they were behaving like 'sheep'. The outcome of this vote could significantly impact the Prime Minister's position and the integrity of the parliamentary process





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Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Sleaze Parliament Privileges Committee Kemi Badenoch Labour Party Vote Of No Confidence Political Scandal

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